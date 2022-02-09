Controversial archbishop of Tomis Teodosie praises Putin, BOR stands apart

Teodosie, Archbishop of Tomis made new controversial statements today, when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that he “is not so black as everyone presents him” and that he is “the greatest founder on the Holly Mountain and in Jerusalem”.

“Mr Putin, who is so popular these days and seen so black, is not as black as everyone thinks he is. I said it and I say it without fear and without hesitation. He is the greatest founder of the Holy Mountain and Jerusalem. In his own country, both Putin and Medvedev are founders. And I followed in their footsteps in a trip and I wondered about their great sacrifice. And we judge them as evildoers. Of course they have their sins. They are not responsible for the sins of the forerunners who brought communism. But they did not bring the communism. It was those who brought communism, those in the west, they planted communism. That Marx and Engels are not from Russia. I am of a different origin “, said Archbishop Teodosie told Radio Dobrogea.

In retort, the Romanian Orthodox Church said Teodosie is not speaking on their behalf. The Romanian Patriarchy’s spokesperson, Vasile Banescu, stated that Teodosie’s statements on Putin represent his own personal view. “He is not talking on behalf of BOR”, Banescu explained.

The Archbishop of Tomis has the right to express himself freely on any subject, but strictly personally and not on behalf of the Romanian Orthodox Church, which communicates through the Holy Synod and its Chancellery, Vasile Bănescu added.

About two weeks ago, the Archbishop of Tomis, Teodosie, was fined by the police three times on Monday, on the grounds that, although he should have been in quarantine, he officiated at the Archbishop’s Cathedral” The Holy Apostles Peter and Paul ” from Constanţa, and participated in two other events after that. The archdiocese has announced that the archbishop[p s will challenge the fines because “they are illegal.”