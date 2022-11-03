The Archdiocese of Tomis has created a TikTok account, with His Eminence Teodosie explaining that this is how he wants to collaborate more intensively with young people.

The Archdiocese of Tomis announced that it has, since Wednesday evening, a TikTok account, Teodosie already appearing in several videos with various exhortations. “Pray that God will give clean light in the minds and consciences of the leaders, starting with those who are at the top of the European and world leadership” – is one of the messages sent by the archbishop of Tomis on TikTok.

Teodosie said on Thursday that he is happy to collaborate intensively with young people on that social media platform.

“I am happy to collaborate intensively with young people on TikTok, because young people are most in need of the church, of pastors, of guides. I will be close to all of you, because young people are our future and they need light. I will give you light from the light of Christ and the light of the life of the church, which is the mother of our Romanian nation and the mother of all people on the face of the earth. God help us to collaborate beautifully, happy birthday, dear young people!”, the archbishop of Tomis said in his message.

Teodosie is a high-ranking Romanian clergyman, known for his controversial stances, but also for his legal problems, mainly involvement in corruption files.