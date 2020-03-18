Coronavirus crisis: Activity suspended across restaurants, pubs, gyms, beauty salons and game rooms. Resident physicians and med students called to duty

Authorities have announced new measures under the state of emergency in Romania. Interior minister said the service and consumption activity of the following premises is suspended: restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels and public houses. Their activity can however continue for home delivery or other activities (drive-in, room service) that do not involve to have customers on the premises.

The measure is targeting the service and consumption of food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, an activity usually run in pubs, cafes, indoors or outdoors.

At the same time, gyms and beauty salons will also close down. “All indoor cultural, scientific, religious, sports, spa, beauty&care activities,” the Interior minister said.

Any event that involves the participation of over 100 people in open spaces is also banned. In case of events when under 100 people get together, the distance between participants must be at least one metre.

These measures are operational under the stat of emergency declared in Romania as of March 16. the decisions have been taken in a meeting of the Interior ministry leadership, which is in charge of the actions taken to counter the spread of coronavirus, the minister explained.

Resident physicians, med students, mobilised, too

According to the last actions, resident physicians are called to interrupt their internship and will be included in the hospital shifts as of today or they will be distributed to the county ambulance services, to the emergency rooms in the hospitals, according to the needs.

At the same time, med students will be recruited in every university centre, starting with the fourth year students, based on volunteering, to support activities in the emergency rooms.