Coronavirus crisis: Almost 6,000 Romanians fined for getting out without supporting documents

Over 5,600 people have been fined for getting out of the house without having supporting documents to justify their going out or without having a justified reason, the Romanian Police announced after the first day of total lockdown.

The total value of the fines exceeds RON 7.4 million.



Over 12,000 police officers have been patrolling the streets in all cities in Romania, to check those who were going out.



Starting midday on Wednesday, Romanians who had to go out had to show either an affidavit, or a note from the employer.



According to the third military ordinance issued by the Romanian authorities, Romanians can leave their houses only for some specific situations, to go to work/return from work, go shopping, walking the pets, to go taking care of the elderly or children, to go to undergo urgent medical tests.

The affidavit must be either filled out and printed, or hand written, or saved on the mobile devices (phone or tablet).