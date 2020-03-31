Coronavirus crisis: Suceava city and its environs placed under total lockdown

Municipality of Suceava, northern Romania and an adjoining area, consisting of eight communes (Adâncata, Salcea, Ipotești, Moara, Șcheia, Pătrăuți and Mitocu Dragomirnei.) will be placed under quarantine, according to a new military ordinance issued on Monday night and announced by Interior minister Marcel Vela. The draft also envisages setting up a protection area on some administrative-territorial units of Suceava County.

Suceava has become the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in Romania, containing 593 cases out of those over 2,100 ones. Suceava County Hospital also contains the largest number of doctors and nurses and patients infected with COVID-19, and ranks first on death toll as well.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Romania climbed to over 2,000 on Monday evening, which means the country reached stage four in the fight against the disease.

Chief of the Emergency Department Raed Arafat announced that 2,109 positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, with 593 in the city of Suceava.

“There are currently 2,109 confirmed cases in the country, and 65 deaths that are caused by COVID-19. And I want to underline the special situation in which the city of Suceava finds itself. Of the 2,109 confirmed cases, 593 are in that city alone,” Arafat said during the Monday evening’s briefing.

In his turn, Health Minister Nelu Tataru explained the total lockdown measure had been enforced in Suceava as many locals had not complied with the isolation and quarantine, which means that “up to 1,000 people who might carry the coronavirus are running around the city freely”.

What the military ordinance says?

“Art. 1 – A lockdown measure is set in place during the state of emergency in Suceava and in the surrounding area consisting of the following eight communes: Adancata, Salcea, Ipotesti, Bosanci, Moara, Scheia, Patrauti and Mitocu Dragomirnei. Art. 2 A buffer zone is hereby set up during the state of emergency as a security perimeter around the quarantined places consisting of all the other administrative territorial units of Suceava County. Art. 3 – In the quarantine area provided for in Article 1 entrance and exit shall be permitted to a) freight transport, regardless of its nature, of the raw materials and resources needed to carry out economic activities in the quarantine area, as well as the supply of goods to the population; b) persons not dwelling in the lockdown area but who carry out there economic activities or work in the areas of defence, public order, national security, health, emergency management, local public administration, social assistance and protection, the judiciary, public utility services, energy, agriculture, food, water supply, communications and transport,” reads the military ordinance.

According to Art. 8 of the ordinance, “Access to the Stefan cel Mare International Airport of Suceava is allowed only to flights performed on state aircraft, freight and mail, humanitarian or emergency medical services flights, as well as technical landings.” “Art. 10 – Access to localities through other areas or access ways other than those open to public circulation on European, national, county and communal roads are strictly forbidden.”

Suspension of flights to and from Italy, Spain extended

A previous Military Ordinance No. 5 has allowed the suspension of airline flights to and from Spain and Italy to be extended for another 14 days.

“The measure of suspending the flights operated by airlines to Spain and from Spain to Romania for a period of 14 days, starting 31 march 2020, 18,00hrs, is extended. The measure of suspending flights operated by airlines to Italy and from Italy to Romania for a period of 14 days, starting 6 April 2020, is extended,” The chief of Romanian Police Bogdan Despescu announced.

The new military ordinance provides that persons not observing quarantine will be criminally liable, according to law, and those not observing the isolation requirements at the indicated place will be forced to enter quarantine and will be sanctioned.