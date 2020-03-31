Coronavirus death toll on the rise in Romania: 78 dead, the youngest victim was 27yo. 2,245 Coronavirus cases overall, 293 new ones

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 78 in Romania on Tuesday, with 2,245 cases overall and 293 new ones.

On Tuesday, out of the total of 2,245 cases confirmed, 220 were declared cured and discharged from hospitals. (81 in Bucharest, 55 in Timiș, 20 in Iași, 16 in Caraș-Severin, 11 in Constanța, 10 in Prahova, 7 in Dolj, 5 in Brașov, 4 in Cluj, 4 in Galați, 2 in Bihor, 1 in Brăila, 1 in Mureș, 1 in Neamț, 1 in Alba, 1 Argeș).

There are currently 62 patients in intensive care, with 36 of them in serious condition.

On Monday evening 2,109 cases had been confirmed so far, with over 150 new ones from the last report, so Romania entered the fourth scenario.

13 new death cases due to coronavirus have been announced on Tuesday. The last six death were reported from Suceava.

73th death. Man, aged 62, Suceava county, died on March 25, case confirmed on March 31.

74th case. Woman, aged 69, Suceava, died on March 27, confirmed with coronavirus on on March 31.

75th case. Man, aged 68, Suceava, died on March 28, confirmed on March 31.

76th case. Man, aged 57, Suceava, confirmed on March 28, died on March 30.

77th case. Woman, aged 82, Suceava, confirmed on March 28, died on March 30.

78th case. Woman, aged 64, Suceava, confirmed on March 31, dead on March 26.

Woman, aged 60 from Ialomița county. She had pre-existing medical conditions: chronic kidney failure, hypertension, chronic hepatitis B. Symptoms started on March 23 (fever, headaches, shivering), she was hospitalised on March 25 at Slobozia Municipal Hospital. She tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28, she died on March 31. She had no travel history and no known contact with an infected person.

Woman, aged 53 from Hunedoara. She had been admitted to the Oncology Ward with terminal ovarian cancer. She had contacts with people previously confirmed with COVID-19. She tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, she died on March 31.

Man, aged 65 from Hunedoara, admitted to the Deva Infectious Disease Hospital on March 25 and transferred to intensive care on March 26 when he also tested positive. He died on March 31, he had hypertension. He had no travel records, and no contact with any confirmed case.

56yo man from Suceava, known for psychiatric disorders, who lived alone. The death has been reported by the ambulance doctors on March 26. The test for coronavirus was taken by forensic doctors on the same day.

A 73yo woman from Suceava. She was tested for COVID-19 on March 26 and the test came back positive on March 28. She died on March 29.

A 69yo man from Iasi, he tested positive for coronavirus on March 28. He was hospitalised on March 29, and died on March 30. He had hypertension.

A 81yo woman from Mehedinti, admitted to the Craiova Hospital for Infectious Diseases. She tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29, died on March 30. She had hypertension, chronic ischaemic heart disease and third-degree obesity.

On Monday evening, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 13 more cases of novel coronavirus infections had been confirmed in Romania, all of them lethal, surging the coronavirus death toll to 65.

All the 13 people, aged between 40 and 80, had been admitted to the Suceava County Emergency Hospital, to several wards: nephrology, internal medicine, plastic surgery, and gastroenterology.

The deaths were recorded between March 22 and 29, and the date of confirmation of the positive results is March 30.

Monday updates

209 patients have been declared cured. (55 in Timișoara, 80 in Bucharest, 23 in Iași, 15 in Caras-Severin, 7 in Craiova, 10 in Constanța, 10 in Prahova, 3 in Brasov, 2 in Cluj, and one each in Galati, Mures, Bihor, Braila).

The age of the newly confirmed patients ranges from 1 to 90yo.

53 people are in intensive care, with 33 in serious condition.

Over 280 doctors and nurses are infected with COVID-19 in Romania.

Since Saturday afternoon, 14 more people died of coronavirus, including a 27-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, which makes them the youngest victims of COVID-19.

On Monday the authorities have announced that two more people died of coronavirus: two men from Timis.



The 45 death: 57yo man from Timis. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28 and died on March 29. He had other diseases: cardiomyopathy, tuberculosis, and type 1 diabetes. He had a contact in his family who returned from Germany.

46th death: 70yo man from Timis. He tested positive on March 28 and died on March 29. He was also suffering of cardiomyopathy and type 2 diabetes. He was contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 47th death: Man from Hunedoara, aged 77. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28 and he died on March 30. He had ischaemic heart disease. He is not known wot have made contact with an infected person.

The last three patients who died are a 59yo man from Bacau and a 74yo man from Hunedoara and a 60yo woman from Hunedoara. For two patients, the confirmation that they are infected with COVID-19 came three days and one day after their death.

The man from Bacau had hypertension and type 2 decompensated diabetes and the other man from Hunedoara, aged 74, had stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma. The 60yo woman was suffering of heart failure.

The 51th death : a 65yo woman from Sibiu. She tested positive on March 27 and she died on March 30. She had a heart disease.



The 52th death : 52yo man from Ialomita. He came to the emergency room of Slobozia Hospital on March 29 where he was tested for coronavirus. He died on the same day, the results came back positive on March 30. He has no family doctor or medical history, so he is not known with any pre-existing medical conditions.

Sunday updates

The 31th death is a 43yo man transferred from Suceava County Hospital to the Hospital for Burnt in Bucharest where he underwent surgery. He died on March 28.

The 32th death- a 61yo woman from Hunedoara. She was admitted to intensive care at Deva County Hospital. She died on 23 March but the test for COVID-19 came back positive five days later.

The 33th victim is a 65yo man from Arad, admitted at the county hospital on March 22 and transferred to V. Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Timisoara three days later. He died after other 3 days.

The 34th victim is a 67yo man from Constanta. He was hospitalised on March 25 at the County Hospital in Constanta where he died three days later.

The 35th victim is a 39-year-old man from Ialomita. He died on March 26, but the result of the test came back positive on March 28. He had not known pre-existing medical conditions.

The 36th death and the 37th one – a 60yo man and a 77yo man also from Ialomita who died at their homes on March 25.

None of the men in Ialomita had any travel history abroad and any known contact confirmed positive with COVID-19.

A 66yo man from Timis is the 38th victim of coronavirus in Romania. The man was a contact of a person who had returned from Germany. He died at Victor Babes Hospital in Timisoara on Saturday night, where he was in intensive care. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. He was suffering of diabetes type 2 and grade 3 hypertension.

The 39th victim is a 71yo man from Suceava, contact of the person who came back from Austria. He wast tested for COVID-19 on March 25 at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Cluj-Napoca, and the result came back positive on March 26. He died on March 29. He had a neuroendocrine tumour, hypertension and aortic aneurysm.

The 40th victim was a 27yo young woman from Botosani. She tested positive for coronavirus on MArch 23 and she died on March 39 at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi. She had a pre-existing medical condition- type 1 decompensated diabetes. She is the youngest victim of coronavirus in Romania so far.

Death 41 – Woman, aged 75, from Hunedoara. She was tested for COVID-19 on March 24, the result came back positive on March 29. She had died on March 26 at the Hunedoara Municipal Hospital. She was suffering of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Death 42: 82yo man from Hunedoara. He died on March 25, but the result of the coronavirus test came back positive on March 29. He had stage 3 digestive neoplasm.

Death 43: Man, aged 72 from Arad. He died on March 29, having pre-existing obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure. He had no travel record and no contact with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

44th death: Man, aged 74 from Satu Mare. He tested positive for Coronavirus on March 28 and he died on March 29. He had hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

Saturday updates, 13:00hrs

1,452 cases have been confirmed with the novel Coronavirus in Romania so far, with 160 new cases since Friday. The newly confirmed patients’ age ranges from 13 to 83 years old.

There 34 patients at intensive care at this moment, with 25 in serious condition. Among those in serious condition there are also two female doctors from the Interior Ministry’s Hospital “Dimitrie Gerota”. Health Minister Nelu Tataru made the announcement today, saying the two woman doctors are in critical condition, with a reserved prognostic. Overall, 184 representatives of the medical staff in Romania are infected with COVID-19.

The 30th death case is a 74yo man from Hunedoara, suffering of cancer. He was admitted at the Oncology Ward of Deva County Hospital with neoplasm in the final stages. The man died on the same day he was tested fro COVID-19, meaning on March 26. The result come back positive later on, March 28.

Among the last victims there were three women in their 70s and 60s, with pre-existing medical conditions, all from Arad. There was a 71yo woman from Arad, suffering of diabetes mellitis. She was admitted in hospital on March 25 and she was transferred to the intensive care on March 27, where she died.

Another woman, aged 74, also from Arad was hospitalised at t he Diabetes Clinic in Arad on March 18. She was tested for COVID-19 on March 25 and the result came back positive on March 27. She had been transferred to intensive care since March, where she died on the same day.

The third death reported on Saturday is also a woman from Arad, aged 60, hospitalised on March 25, where she was tested for COVID-19. The result came back positive on March 26 and she died on the same day.

The last confirmed victim Friday is a 81yo man from Bucharest, hospitalised in intensive care of Sf. Ioan Hospital in Bucharest on March 26 and subsequently transferred to Matei Bals Institute for Infectious Diseases, where he died on March 27. No details on potential comorbidities have been revealed.

Then there was 80yo woman from Bacau. The woman, who was admitted at the intensive care at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Iasi, has died after midnight on Thursday night to Friday. She was also suffering of heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

Among the new victims there is a 45-year-old man from Arad who died in the ambulance while he was rushed to the hospital. He is the youngest victim of the COVID-19 infection.

Another new victim was a 75yo man from Iasi, hospitalised and confirmed with the virus on March 22. He died today, March 26. He had other comorbidities, a complicated diabetes mellitus.

A special case is the one of a 49yo man from Timis, diagnosed on March 20 with acute pneumonia, but who was not admitted to hospital. He came for the second time at the hospital, at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Timisoara, being also diagnosed with acute pneumonia, but he was not hospitalised this time either. After three days, his condition worsened, so he called the ambulance. He was tested for COVID-19, but still not hospitalised. He died today, precisely when his test came back positive for the new coronavirus.

Among the last five victims there is a 56yo man from Dambovita, who was on dialysis, initially admitted to Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest, but when he tested positive for COVID-19 he was transferred to Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

Another recent victim is a 70yo woman from Neamt, on dialysis, admitted to Piatra Neamt County Hospital. Her condition aggravated since March 25 when she was suspected of being infected with coronavirus. She died on March 25, her test came back positive on March 26.

Friday updates

The Group of Strategic Communication has announced on Friday there are 1,292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Romania, with 263 new cases, the highest figure since the start of the outbreak.

Out of those 1,292 who tested positive, 115 have been declared healed and were discharged from hospitals (53 in Timișoara, 41 in Bucharest, 7 in Iași, 6 in Craiova, 6 in Constanța and two in Cluj).

The age of the newly confirmed patients ranges from 0 to 94yo.

There are 32 patients admitted at intensive care at this moment, with 24 in serious condition.

Thursday updates

The Group of Strategic Communication had reported that 1,029 cases of the novel Coronavirus are confirmed in Romania by Thursday at 13:00hrs. Out of them, 94 have been declared cured and were discharged from hospital (53 in Timișoara, 28 in Bucharest, 6 in Craiova, 5 in Constanța, one in Cluj and one in Iași).

The people who died had other pre-existing medical conditions, admitted in the hospitals in Craiova, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău and Timișoara.

The last victim, the 18th, is a 76-year-old woman from Cluj county. She was transferred to the intensive cared unit of the Infectious Disease Hospital in Cluj-Napoca on March 22, after she had tested posituve for COVID-19. The woman had pre-existing medical conditions: hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

Since Wednesday, other 123 new cases have been confirmed.

The newly confirmed patients’ age ranges from 7yo to 87 years old.

There are 29 patients currently admitted in the intensive care units, with 23 in serious condition.

One of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 is a gendarme at the General Department of Gendarmes in Bucharest, who got infected from one member of his family.

As for the Romanians living abroad, the Group of Strategic Communication announced that three more gave died from Coronavirus. The three Romanians were living in Italy, France and UK. The death toll among the Romanians from Diaspora climbs to 11.

170 doctors, nurses and patients infected in Suceava



Around 170 patients and members of the medical staff at Suceava County Hospital are confirmed with coronavirus, said the Health minister Nelu Tataru, who has been on the scene to personally assess the situation up there.

Among those 170, 150 are doctors, nurses and orderlies. However, other tests are being processed, so the number might increase.

The minister said that the authorities are trying to re-open the hospital’s emergency room with doctors brought from Iasi, who will sort and send patients to other hospitals in Fălticeni, Rădăuți (towns in Suceava county) or Iași.

USR-PLUS alliance has asked the authorities today to isolate Suceava county, to place it under lockdown, to prevent further spread of the virus.

