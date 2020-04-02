Coronavirus death toll up to 114 in Romania. 278 new cases, 2,738 overall

New deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been reported this morning in Romania, with the death toll climbing to 114, with 20 new deaths announced on Thursday evening. The age of the latest victims ranged from 34 year old to 87yo. All patients who died now had serious pre-existing conditions, like diabetes, heart or kidney disease, hypertension. Most of the victims announced this evening were from Arad (4) and Suceava (3). 2 were from Bucharest and 2 from Bistrita, one each from the following counties: Vrancea, Galati, Sibiu, Teleorman, Bacau, Hunedoara and Ilfov.

Thursday, April 2 is thus the day with the most deaths due to coronavirus since the start of the epidemic.

At the same time, 2,738 coronavirus cases have been registered in Romania until April 2, wit 267 of them being cured and discharged from hospitals (91in Bucharest, 58 in Timiș, 28 in Iași, 23 in Caraș-Severin, 20 in Prahova, 13 in Constanța, 8 in Dolj, 8 in Cluj, 5 in Brașov, 5 in Galați, 2 in Bihor, 2 Argeș, 1 in Brăila, 1 in Mureș, 1 in Neamț, 1 in Alba).

There have been 278 new cases since Wednesday and 78 patients in intensive care.

The most affected counties in Romania, according to the latest reports by the Strategic Communications Group, are Suceava (701 cases of COVID-19), Bucharest (505), Brasov (117), Constanta (111).

The fewest cases were reported in Salaj and Tulcea (six cases each) while Harghita registered no case.

The 75yo woman from Neamt county was admitted to the intensive care of the County Hospital in Piatra Neamt on March 28 and she is tested for COVID-19 on the same day. The result came back positive on March 30. She died on April 1. She had diabetes.

The 84yo woman from Bacau was admitted at the county hospital on March 27 at the intensive care unit, she is tested positive for coronavirus on the same day. She died on April 2. Other six deaths had been announced since Wednesday evening. Man, aged 77 from Bistrita Nasaud. Admitted at the Bistrita County Hospital on March 22 with serious pre-existing conditions: dilated cardiomyopathy, stage 3 congestive heart failure, pneumonia, stage 3 kidney failure, prostatic hyperplasia. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 24, discharged from hospital on March 30, before receiving the result of the test. The discharge papers mentioned that he had a good evolution under treatment. He was confirmed with March 31. He died at home on March 31. His death was announced on April 1.

Man, aged 72 – Suceava. Patient residing in Botosani, admitted to Suceava County Hospital on March 14. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 25, confirmed positive on March 31. He died on March 31. He had COPD and heart disease.

Woman, aged 66 from Bucharest. Hospitalised on March 24 at Bagdasar Arseni hospital, for fainting spells and minor injuries. She was transferred at Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases on March 25 where she was tested for coronavirus. Tests came back positive on March 28, she died on March 29. She had hypertension, cardiovascular disease and schizophrenia.

Woman, 77y from Covasna , admitted to Sf. Gheorghe hospital on March 18, at intensive care, she was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 28. She died on March 30. Pre-existing diseases: Cercixal myelitis, tetraplegia.

Man aged 70, Bucharest. Admitted at the University Hospital for dialysis on March 29. He had respiratory symptoms on march 29, the test for coronavirus came back positive on March 30. The patient is transferred at Victor Babes hospital on March 30, but he died in the ambulance.

Woman, 78yo from Bucharest. Hospitalised on March 18 at the orthopaedic ward of the University Hospital for a fracture. She is confirmed with coronavirus on March 29 and she is transferred to Colentina Hospital. She died on march 31. Pre-existing conditions: cardiovascular disease, diabetes, neuro-muscular disease, chronic lung disease.