Coronavirus death toll up to 122 in Romania. Record of new cases-445 in 24 hours, 3,183 overall
According to the last official statistics, 445 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, which represents a record. Overall, there are 3,183 COVID-19 cases on Romania’s territory, while the death toll is up to 122.
Among the total number of people infected, 283 have been declared cured and discharged from hospitals: 126 in Bucharest, 58 in Timiș, 34 in Iași, 5 in Caraș-Severin, 6 in Prahova, 16 in Constanța, 8 in Dolj, 8 in Cluj, 7 in Brașov, 5 in Galați, 2 in Bihor, 2 in Argeș, 2 in Arad, 1 in Brăila, 1 in Mureș, 1 in Neamț, 1 in Alba.
There are currently 83 patients in intensive care.
There are 13,531 people under institutionalised quarantine at the moment in Romania, while other 114,646 people are isolated at home, under medical supervision.
Six more people died of coronavirus, authorities announced on Friday afternoon, with the death toll climbing to 122.
Among the last two victims reported on Friday afternoon there are also a 54yo woman from Constanta, nurse, returned from Turkey and a 61yo man from Bucharest.
The Strategic Communication Group has mentioned that the nurse from Constanta had not worked in the hospital though and had not treated patients with COVID-19.
Thursday updates
The last victim announced on Friday morning is a 70yo man from Mures. He started having coronavirus symptoms on March 29. He was admitted in hospital on April 1 and confirmed with COVID on April 2, when he also died. He was suffering of hypertension and chronic cardiovascular disease.
Thursday, April 2 is thus the day with the most deaths due to coronavirus since the start of the epidemic.
At the same time, 2,738 coronavirus cases have been registered in Romania until April 2, wit 267 of them being cured and discharged from hospitals (91in Bucharest, 58 in Timiș, 28 in Iași, 23 in Caraș-Severin, 20 in Prahova, 13 in Constanța, 8 in Dolj, 8 in Cluj, 5 in Brașov, 5 in Galați, 2 in Bihor, 2 Argeș, 1 in Brăila, 1 in Mureș, 1 in Neamț, 1 in Alba).
There have been 278 new cases since Wednesday and 78 patients in intensive care.
The most affected counties in Romania, according to the latest reports by the Strategic Communications Group, are Suceava (701 cases of COVID-19), Bucharest (505), Brasov (117), Constanta (111).
The fewest cases were reported in Salaj and Tulcea (six cases each) while Harghita registered no case.
The 75yo woman from Neamt county was admitted to the intensive care of the County Hospital in Piatra Neamt on March 28 and she is tested for COVID-19 on the same day. The result came back positive on March 30. She died on April 1. She had diabetes.
The 84yo woman from Bacau was admitted at the county hospital on March 27 at the intensive care unit, she is tested positive for coronavirus on the same day. She died on April 2.
Other six deaths had been announced since Wednesday evening.
Man, aged 77 from Bistrita Nasaud. Admitted at the Bistrita County Hospital on March 22 with serious pre-existing conditions: dilated cardiomyopathy, stage 3 congestive heart failure, pneumonia, stage 3 kidney failure, prostatic hyperplasia. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 24, discharged from hospital on March 30, before receiving the result of the test. The discharge papers mentioned that he had a good evolution under treatment. He was confirmed with March 31. He died at home on March 31. His death was announced on April 1.
Man, aged 72 – Suceava. Patient residing in Botosani, admitted to Suceava County Hospital on March 14. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 25, confirmed positive on March 31. He died on March 31. He had COPD and heart disease.
Man aged 70, Bucharest. Admitted at the University Hospital for dialysis on March 29. He had respiratory symptoms on march 29, the test for coronavirus came back positive on March 30. The patient is transferred at Victor Babes hospital on March 30, but he died in the ambulance.
