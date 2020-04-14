Coronavirus death toll up to 332. Nurse from Tandarei dies. New military ordinance under way

332 people have died of Coronavirus in Romania, after a nurse from Tandarei had passed away due to the infection. The nurse was 42 years old and was from Tandarei, a town in Ialomita placed under total lockdown over the high number of COVID-19 cases. It is the third death among the medical staff in our country.

President Klaus Iohannis is to deliver a press statement today at 14:00hrs, being expected to announce an extension of the state of emergency by another 30 days.



The ambulance station in Tandarei has been closed down after three nurses working there had got infected with the novel coronavirus. All cases are now taken over by the emergency service in Slobozia, the capital city of the Ialomita county.

According to latest reports, 812 cases of COVID-19 are registered among the medical staff in Romania. Last week, an ambulance driver from Suceava and a nurse from Brasov Military Hospital died due to the infection.

Health minister Nelu Tataru said in Galati on Monday that a relaxation of the measures imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19 might be taken after Many 15, or after June 1, depending on the evolution of the affections.

In his turn, Interior minister Marcel Vela said in Azuga on Tuesday that a new military ordinance will be issued on Tuesday or Wednesday to detail on certain clarifications on the Easter holiday.