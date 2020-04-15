Coronavirus death toll up to 362. Nurse from Tandarei dies. 337 new more cases, 7,216 overall

The death toll of coronavirus has climbed to 362 on Wednesday morning, after 11 more deaths have been announced on Wednesday morning.

The last victims: a 64yo man from Arad suffering of stroke, hypertension, right hemiplegia, a 50yo woman from Sibiu with no known pre-existing medical conditions, a 77yo woman from Vrancea with kidney failure (on dialysis), hepatic impairment, heart failure, chronic hepatitis, a 74yo man from Botosani with cardiovascular conditions and hypertension, a 82yo woman from Alba, acute respiratory failure and a 78yo man from Iasi with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and emphysema.

The Strategic Communication Group has reported there are 7,216 cases of coronavirus overall in Romania at this point, with 337 new ones. Among the infected, 1,217 were declared cured and discharged from hospitals.

There are 245 people in intensive care.



Tuesday updates

351 deaths of coronavirus in Romania have been reported on Tuesday, after a nurse from Tandarei had passed away due to the infection. The nurse was 42 years old and was from Tandarei, a town in Ialomita placed under total lockdown over the high number of COVID-19 cases. It is the third death among the medical staff in our country.

The age of the 19 last victims ranges from 49 to 79. They all pre-existing medical conditions such diabetes, obesity, cancer, hypertension, cirrhosis or kidney diseases. There were four victims from Arad, three from Neamt, two from Botosani, two from Mures, two from Suceava, 3 in Hunedoara and each one in Galati, Valcea, Buhcarest and Timisoara. There were five women in their 60s, and the rest were men. One of the last victims was a 56yo man from Bucharest, driver of a private ambulance.

Until Tuesday, April 14, 6,879 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Romania, with 246 new ones in the past 24 hours. Among the total number of infections, 1,051 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, according to the Strategic Communication Group. There are currently 241 patients admitted in intensive care.

President Klaus Iohannis is to deliver a press statement today at 14:00hrs, being expected to announce an extension of the state of emergency by another 30 days.



The ambulance station in Tandarei has been closed down after three nurses working there had got infected with the novel coronavirus. All cases are now taken over by the emergency service in Slobozia, the capital city of the Ialomita county.

According to latest reports, 812 cases of COVID-19 are registered among the medical staff in Romania. Last week, an ambulance driver from Suceava and a nurse from Brasov Military Hospital died due to the infection.

Health minister Nelu Tataru said in Galati on Monday that a relaxation of the measures imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19 might be taken after Many 15, or after June 1, depending on the evolution of the affections.

In his turn, Interior minister Marcel Vela said in Azuga on Tuesday that a new military ordinance will be issued on Tuesday or Wednesday to detail on certain clarifications on the Easter holiday.