Coronavirus death toll up to 392 in Romania. 7,707 cases overall. Health Ministry OKs increasing number of people to be tested

The Group of Strategic Communication has announced 20 more deaths due to COVID-19, with the death toll climbing to 392.

The Group also informed that there were 7,707 total cases of coronavirus confirmed in Romania until April 16, with 491 new ones in the past 24 hours. Among them, 1,357 were declared cured and were discharged from hospitals.

There are 423 patients currently admitted in intensive care.

Overall, 980 doctors, nurses and orderlies are infected with COVID-19, with more than half being from Suceava (462). Bucharest ranks second with 131 doctors and nurses infected.

Health minister Nelu Tataru has announced today that 19 doctors and nurses from Carol Davila Nephrology Hospital in Bucharest had tested positive for coronavirus.



In an interview to Digi24, the Health minister warned that Romania could reach 20,000 cases of infections if people do not observe the social distancing and lockdown rules on Easter.

The last victims

Man, aged 49 from Hunedoara without pre-existing medical conditions.

Woman, aged 70 from Hunedoara with terminal pancreas cancer.

Man, 68, Botosani, with lung neoplasm.

Man, 62, Botosani with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease.

Man, 50, Ilfov, with hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

Man, 61, Arad, with hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

Man, 49, Bihor, acute chronic respiratory failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung fibrosis after tuberculosis, he had contact with a confirmed case.

Man, 76, Bihor. Hypertension, atrial fibrillation, diabetes type 2, multiple impaired organ function.

Man, 66, Bihor. Contact with two other previously confirmed cases, he had hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, gout.



Woman, 75, Hunedoara. Stroke, hemiplegia, cardiac failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, depression, scleroderma.

Man, 61, Timis. Pre-existing conditions: hypertension, liver disease, type 2 diabetes, pulmonary disease (possibly tuberculosis according to his son’s statements).

Woman, aged 66, Mures. She had hepatic cirrhosis.

Man, 51, Mures. pre-existing conditions: type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity.

Man 39, Mures, pre-existing conditions: hypertension, cardiovascular disease, acute liver disease.

Man, 76, Arad. Acute pancreatitis, Alzheimer, atrial fibrillation, chronic alcoholism.

Woman, aged 66, Vrancea. Contact of a confirmed case during dialysis sessions. Pre-existing conditions: diabetes, chronic liver disease, chronic kidney failure-on dialysis.

Woman, aged 67, Bistrita Nasaud. Pre-existing conditions: hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic ischemic heart disease.

Man, 89, Hunedoara. Pre-existing conditions: stroke, left hemiparesis.

Man, aged 66, Hunedoara. Pre-existing conditions: rheumatoid arthritis, dilated cardiomyopathy, bone marrow depression.

Man, 50, Timis. Pre-existing conditions: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension.

Testing extended

Health Minister has approved the extension of testing for COVID-19 to more categories. Thus, people in the transplants procedure, donors, patients with cancer who have no symptoms, patients on dialysis, pregnant women under quarantine or the staff of the retirement homes.