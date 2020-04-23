Coronavirus death toll up to 541. Romania exceeds threshold of 10,000 COVIV-19 infections

Coronavirus had made 541 victims in Romania by Thursday morning, with the youngest one, a 30yo woman, reported with no underlying conditions.

The young woman was form Mehedinti and had no known diseases. She died at home on April 18 and her test came out positive three days after her death, on April 21.

By Thursday, April 23, 10,096 COVID-19 infections had been confirmed, with 386 new more cases reported in the past 24 hours. Out of the total, 2,478 people were cured and discharged from hospitals.

There are currently 236 patients in intensive care.

Some of the victims are a 61yo man from Timis, with diabetes, hypertension and bronchopneumonia, a 56yo man from Mures, with diabetes, hypertension and Parkinson and a 82yo woman from Timis with hypertension and Parkinson.

A special situation was reported at “Sf. Ilie” retirement home from Galati where 20 elderly had died after being infected with COVID-19. The last victims here are two men, aged 70 and 73.

The last two victims were admitted to the CFR Hospital in Galati for two weeks and they died due to the from complications prompted by the novel coronavirus. The two man had underlying medical conditions, such as cardiovascular, pulmonary and digestive diseases, and Parkinson.



The authorities announced that other more than 60 residents of the Galati retirement home are admitted in various other hospitals in the city after being infected.

At present, there are 55 elderly living in the nursing home who had not been infected with COVID-19.