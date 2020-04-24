Coronavirus death toll up to 552. The youngest victim was 26yo. 321 new cases, 10,417 overall

Romanian authorities have announced seven more deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Friday morning, with the toll surging to 552. The age of the victims ranges from 26 to 82 years old. Two of the victims are young, two men, aged 26 and 30. One was obese, the other one had asthma.

The Strategic Communication Group reported there were 10,417 cases of coronavirus in Romania by Friday, April 24, with 321 new ones in the past 24 hours.

There were 2,817 people cured and discharged from hospitals, and 241patients currently in intensive care.

The latest victims were: a 30yo man from Bihor with asthma, a 52yo woman from Prahova with no known underlying conditions, she initially refuse hospitalisation on April 17 when she required an ambulance, a 80yo woman from Mures with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, a 26yo man from Mures with obesity, a 82yo man from Iasi with hypertension and diabetes, a 66yo man from Galati with Parkinson disease, hepatitis type B, dementia (part of the outbreak at the retirement home in Galati), a 73yo man from Neamt with diabetes.

Romanian top microbiologist: 14,000 infections expected at the end of next week

Professor Alexandru Rafila, president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, has told Digi24 that Romania might see 14,000 COVID-19 cases at the end of next week, so in early May, yet mentioning that the figure will mostly depend on the how much Romanians observed the social distancing rules on Easter.

“If there is a rapid rise in cases it means people have not observed the rules. If we stick to 400=500 cases per day, it means measures have taken effects”, said Rafila.

As for the strategy envisaged by the authorities to relax measures as of May 15, Rafila stated that there will not be travel restrictions anymore, but people will have to still respect such rules as social distancing, washing their hands and wearing masks in closed spaces.