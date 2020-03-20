Coronavirus Friday updates in Romania: New 31 cases, toll climbs to 308. 11 patients – in intensive care, 31 – cured

Other new 31 cases coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania on Friday, with the total number of cases jumping to 308, as the Group of Strategic Communication reported at 13:00hrs.

The newly confirmed patients’ age ranges from 17 to 89 years old.

Out of those 308 people confirmed with COVID-19, 31 have been declared cured and have been discharged from hospitals (22 in Timisoara, 8 in Bucharest and one in Iasi).

There are currently 11 patients hospitalized at intensive care, with two in serious condition. The medical condition of the other nine patients is good, stationary.

There are 4,044 people under institutional quarantine, their testing for COVID-19 is in progress.

Criminal file in Filiasi after patient positive for COVID-19 was brought at the emergency room

The prosecutors have opened a criminal file for abuse of office and foiling disease prevention against the management of the Filiasi local hospital. The hospital managers are accused of not taking proper measures in the case of a patient confirmed positive for COVID-19 who had been brought in the emergency room making contact with 23 medical personnel.

The emergency room of the Filiasi hospital in Dolj county has been closed on Wednesday after a patient admitted there had been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Overall, 23 doctors and nurses who made contact with the patient are now in isolation at home, they were all tested. Digi24 reported that 10 of the tests available by Friday came out negative.

The 67-year-old man, who returned from France, was transferred to the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Craiova.