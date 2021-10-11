Coronavirus infection rate gets over 14 per 1,000 in Bucharest

The infection rate in Bucharest has exceeded 14 per one thousand inhabitants on Monday, October 11, reaching to 14,2 compared to 13,6 per 1,000 a day ago and against 12,65 on Saturday, according to the Bucharest Public Health Direction.

A month ago, on September 11, the infection rate stood at 1,37 per one thousand in the Capital city.

On October 1, the incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest stood at 7,68.

The infection rate trend in Bucharest in October:

10.10.2021 – at 10:00hrs – 13,6 9.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 12,65 8.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 12,24 7.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 11,49

6.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 10,93 5.10.2021 –at 10:00 – 10,31 4.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 9,64 3.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 8,98 2.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 8,28 1.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 7,68