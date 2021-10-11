HEALTHSOCIETY & PEOPLETOP NEWS

Coronavirus infection rate gets over 14 per 1,000 in Bucharest

By Romania Journal
0 1

The infection rate in Bucharest has exceeded 14 per one thousand inhabitants on Monday, October 11, reaching to 14,2 compared to 13,6 per 1,000 a day ago and against 12,65 on Saturday, according to the Bucharest Public Health Direction.

A month ago, on September 11, the infection rate stood at 1,37 per one thousand in the Capital city.

On October 1, the incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest stood at 7,68.

The infection rate trend in Bucharest in October:

10.10.2021 – at 10:00hrs – 13,6

9.10.2021 – at 10:00 –  12,65

8.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 12,24

7.10.2021 – at 10:00 –  11,49

6.10.2021 – at 10:00 –  10,93

5.10.2021 –at 10:00 –  10,31

4.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 9,64

3.10.2021 – at 10:00 – 8,98

2.10.2021 – at 10:00 –  8,28

1.10.2021 – at 10:00 –  7,68

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More