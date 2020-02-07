Coronavirus suspicion in Romania after teacher returns from China with flu symptoms

Coronavirus suspicion in Romania after a 32-year-old English teacher from Suceava, northern Romania, who is teaching in China, came back to Romania last week with flu symptoms.

The patient is to be transferred from Suceava County Hospital to “Sfanta Paracheva” Hospital from Iasi. Doctors don’t rule out that the patient is transferred to “Matei Bals” Infectious Diseases Institute in Bucharest.

The teacher was admitted in hospital today after she experienced flu symptoms. Doctors took her blood samples and sent them to Matei Bals Institute in Bucharest. The woman is currently in quarantine.

All coronavirus suspicions so far in Romania have been disproved.