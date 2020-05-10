COVID-19 death toll surges to 952. New outbreak in a centre for disabled people in Neamt

15,362 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Romania so far, with 231 new ones reported in the past 24 hours, and with the death toll climbing to 952.

Moreover, a new outbreak has been detected in a centre for people with disabilities from Neamt, where 167 cases are confirmed.

7.051 infected people recovered, while 242 patients are currently in intensive care.

Neamt Public Health Direction confirmed 167 COVID-19 cases among the employees and beneficiaries of the Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled People in Pastraveni, Neamt county.

Among the total, 100 beneficiaries and 67 employees of the centre have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“The employees who tested positive have been hospitalised and their families put under isolation at home”, the local health authorities announced.

The beneficiaries of the centre with mild forms or with no symptoms are treated in the centre.

More cases have been also confirmed in another centre in Neamt, at “Saint Mary” centre for disabled children: six employees and 13 children admitted in the centre.