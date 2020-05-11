COVID-19 death toll surges to 972, 226 new cases in the past 24hrs. New outbreaks in retirement centre in Odobesti and in a centre for disabled in Neamt

Update Monday: Coronavirus death toll has climbed to 972 on Monday morning, May 11.

Overall, 15, 558 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania by Monday, with 226 new ones in the past 24 hours.

7,245 infected people recovered, while 255 patients are in intensive care.

Suceava still is the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 in Romania, with over 3,200 confirmed cases and over 160 deaths, yet with a downward trend. Bucharest ranks second, with more than 1,500 cases and 61 confirmed deaths.

Nurse from Botosani dies after having been declared cured of COVID-19 several days before

A nurse aged 58 from Botosani who had tested positive for coronavirus but who had been declared recovered has died on the night of Sunday to Monday at Dorohoi Municipal Hospital.

Sibiu: Man infected with COVID-19 living in a retirement home hangs himself in the hospital’s toilet



A 76-year-old man, living in a retirement home in Medias, who tested positive for CVID-19 and was admitted to the Sibiu county hospital in the city has hung himself in the hospital’s toilet. The man was from Mehedinti county.

A health worker from the Sibiu County Hospital called the police on Monday around 4 a.m. to report a patient had been found dead in a toilet in the hospital. There is no suspicions of a violent crime, so the first hints point to a suicide.

Sunday updates

15,362 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Romania by Sunday, with 231 new ones reported in the past 24 hours, and with the death toll climbing to 952.

Moreover, a new outbreak has been detected in a centre for people with disabilities from Neamt, where 167 cases are confirmed.

7.051 infected people recovered, while 242 patients are currently in intensive care.

Outbreaks in a retirement home in Odobesti and in a rehabilitation centre for disabled in Neamt

Neamt Public Health Direction confirmed 167 COVID-19 cases among the employees and beneficiaries of the Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled People in Pastraveni, Neamt county.

Among the total, 100 beneficiaries and 67 employees of the centre have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“The employees who tested positive have been hospitalised and their families put under isolation at home”, the local health authorities announced.

The beneficiaries of the centre with mild forms or with no symptoms are treated in the centre.

More cases have been also confirmed in another centre in Neamt, at “Saint Mary” centre for disabled children: six employees and 13 children admitted in the centre.

Another outbreak is in a retirement home in Odobesti, Vrancea county, where 25 elderly and 16 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and one person died.