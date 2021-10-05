Covid-19 infection rate exceeds 10 per 1,000 in Bucharest

The incidence of the Covid-19 infections has climbed to 10.31 per one thousand inhabitants in Bucharest this morning, according to the Capital Public Health authority. The infection rate was 9.64 a day ago.

The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations, convened in an extraordinary meeting on Saturday, decided on a series of restrictions to be enforced as of October 3.

The protective face mask is mandatory outdoors in crowded spaces such as markets, fairs, fairs, flea markets, public transport stations, commercial venues, means of public transport and at work.

Physical education classes are allowed only in open spaces, without the obligation to wear a protective mask.

In closed or open spaces, sports competitions can take place in Bucharest with the participation of spectators up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space, ensuring a distance of at least 1 meter between people and wearing a protective mask.

The activity in cinemas, cultural institutions and / or concerts are allowed with the participation of the public up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space and with wearing a protective mask, if the cumulative incidence at 14 days in the locality is higher than 6 / 1,000 inhabitants.

The Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat said that the total lockdown of the Capital city is being avoided, as it would have “a major impact”.

“The total lockdown of the Capital is being avoided, but we hope people will observe the rules so that we can manage the situation“, he added.