Covid-19 pandemic made Romanians eat healthier and rediscover local foodstuff, study says

Market research agency IZI Data has conducted three surveys in the first half of 2020 to review the Romanians’ attitude towards local products within a project of Friends for Friends Foundation dedicated to the food hubs: Nord Natural (Campuling Moldovenesc), Nod Verde (Cluj-Napoca), Roade și Merinde (Iasi) and Cumsecade Helyénvaló (Odorheiu Secuiesc).

The results of the surveys target the behavioral changes of the Romanians towards food and eating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The surveys revealed that the pandemic period has been one of raising awareness and changes for the Romanians, who declared they now do healthier choices in terms of food and endorse local producers more.

Therefore, 26% of the Romanian respondents said they had eaten healthier during the pandemic. 30% of the youngsters (aged from 18 to 24) said they buy healthy foodstuff, while 35% of the Bucharesters are falling within this trend.

The study also revealed that one third of the Romanians living in the city started to cook more often, while 74% of them have ordered read-made food less often.

Youngsters are leaders when it comes to cooking, with over half of them (aged from 18 to 24) stating that they have been cooking more often during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grownups used to cook before the pandemic anyway: 60% of the respondents said they are cooking as frequently as before the pandemic.

A similar iZI study before the pandemic revealed that only 19% of the Romanians used to buy food products online from the small local producers. After the pandemic, the survey said that 36% respondents preferred the local products.