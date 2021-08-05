Covid-19: UK puts Romania on the “green list”

UK has placed Romania, Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Slovakia and Slovenia on the green list, the London government announced. The new list will come into force on Sunday, August 8, at 04.00.

The countries “have proved to be at low risk to public health in the United Kingdom”, explains the official website gov.uk.

However, travelers going from the green zone to the British territory must observe a series of rules and requirements, even if they are vaccinated.

Before the trip:

take a test of Covid-19, except for the children younger the 10yo, who are exempt

schedule and pay for a Covid-19 test that has to be taken no later than the day after arrival in England

fill in a passenger location form.

Upon arrival in the UK

Take a Covid-19 test upon arrival or at the latest by the next day. Children up to 4 years old do not have to do it

Passengers are quarantined if the test is positive

Arrivals must also be quarantined if the NHS Test & Trace coronavirus tracking system informs them that they have traveled to England with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.