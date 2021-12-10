Covid epidemiological risk: Finland enters the red zone, Romania the green one. New measures for people entering Romania during the winter holidays

The National Committee for Emergency Situations has approved on Friday the new list of countries with Covid epidemiological list.

Finland and Lebanon entered the red zone, while Romania, Chile and New Caledonia entered the green area.

Revisions compared to last week:

– in the yellow zone:

-in the green area:

Romania, Chile and New Caledonia.

Measures for the people entering Romania during the winter holidays

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) also decided on Friday that people who come to Romania between December 10 and January 8 and are not vaccinated against Covid-19 or have not gone through the disease must quarantined for 10 days, regardless of the area they come from and even if they have a negative RT-PCR test.

The 10-day quarantine also applies to vaccinated or the people who had the SARS-CoV-2 infection who come from states outside the EU if they do not have a negative test when entering the country.

Also, the RT-PCR test is introduced for the exemption from the quarantine measure of pupils / students, Romanian citizens or citizens domiciled or residing outside Romania who have to take entrance exams or to complete their studies or who start their studies in education units / institutions or travel to the country for activities related to the beginning, organization, attendance or completion of studies, as well as their companions in the situation when they are minors.

At the same time, the employees of the national defense, public order and national security system who return to Romania from activities carried out in their professional interest outside the country from third countries are exempted from the quarantine measure if they are vaccinated or have passed the disease.