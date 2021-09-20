Covid infection rate mounts to 2.5 per one thousands inhabitants in Bucharest

The COVID-19 infection rate climbed to 2.57 in Bucharest on Monday, September 20, said sub-prefect Antonela Ghiță. The incidence rate has exceeded the threshold of 2 per 1,000 inhabitants last week.

The Covid infection rate stood at 2.44 per 1,000 inhabitants on Sunday.

Among the restrictions in force under these circumstances:

Sports competitions can take place with the participation of spectators up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space, ensuring a distance of at least 1 meter between people. Participation is only allowed for persons who are vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 virus and for whom 10 days have elapsed since the completion of the complete vaccination schedule, persons who test negative for an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. 2 not older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 48 hours, respectively persons in the period between the 15th day and 180 days after confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

People can go to the cinema or attend shows and concerts only within a maximum capacity of 70% and if they wear facemasks.

Outdoor recreational and sports activities with the participation of up to 30 people who do not live together are prohibited.

it is allowed to organize private events (wedding, christening parties, festive meals, etc.) with a maximum number of participants of 150 people outside or a maximum of 100 people inside. When determining the number of persons outside and / or inside, persons under the age of 16 are not taken into account.

The Covid green certificate is mandatory starting Monday, in localities where the incidence of coronavirus cases is between 3 and 6 per thousand inhabitants, for access to bars, restaurants, private events, shows, etc., the measure being valid even for children who have more than 6 years.

The activity of restaurants, cinemas, entertainment institutions will not be closed after the infection rate exceeds 3 (not exceeding 6), but access will be conditioned by proof that participants are vaccinated, tested or if they prove they have gone through the disease in the past months.

Children over the age of 6 will need the green certificate as well to go with their parents to the restaurant, wedding or other events, according to the Government Decision adopted on Friday.