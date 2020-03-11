Criminal file against retired officer with coronavirus who lied about traveling abroad

Prosecutors have opened a criminal file against the 60-year-old man, a retired police officer working at the District 4 Public Domain Authority in Bucharest, who has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and who lied about not traveling abroad in the past weeks.

The man has hidden the fact he had traveled to Israel and he had returned on February 26 from that trip. He would have been on vacation with a woman from the Bucharest City Hall’s Population Department, but the result is not available yet in her case.

The Strategic Communication Group announced that the Prosecutor’s Office upon the District 2 Court had opened a criminal file against the man for foiling disease prevention, a crime stipulated by article 352 of the Criminal Code.

His case is very serious, as so far there are six confirmed people who had got infected from him, including his son, his pregnant daughter-in-law and his 3yo grandson.

Moreover, sources told Libertatea newspaper that his 32-year-old son is working at the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and that he had come to work, had eaten at the institution’s cafeteria and offered “martisoare” to his female colleagues on March 1.