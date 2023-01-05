Curio: School rehabilitated in Romania with doors to windows instead of shutters

The secondary school in Țibeni, Suceava county, was modernized according to a project that seems to be unique, with doors installed on some windows, NewsBucovina.ro reports.

All the windows installed in the modernized school are double-glazed windows, and some windows, including upstairs, have had doors installed on the outside as if they were shutters.

“The doors fitted to the windows are provided with doorknobs both inside and outside, and it should be noted that smaller doors were made for the toilet windows”, writes NewsBucovina.ro.

The doors were blocked by various methods in the open position so as not to block the windows, according to the cited publication that filmed the school in the town near Rădăuți.