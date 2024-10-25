Curtea de Argeș Royal Station Begins 2-Year Restoration Project

The restoration works of the Curtea de Argeş Royal Station will start on Monday, October 28, the duration of the repair, rehabilitation and restoration works being 24 months, announces the National Railway Company “CFR” SA.

Due to numerous bureaucratic blockages, the Royal Station in Curtea de Argeș, an architectural gem, has reached a critical state of disrepair.

The “Repairs, Rehabilitation, and Restoration of the Passenger Building at Curtea de Argeș Train Station” will be carried out under a design and execution contract signed between SRCF Craiova and the consortium of SC Euras SRL – SC Arhing SRL, along with a supervision (site management) contract with the consortium of SC Ursu Consulting SRL – SC Melpo Expert Consulting SRL.

The investment value exceeds 11 million RON, excluding VAT, and will be funded by CFR SA’s own resources.

Key works include structural repairs and reinforcements; restoration/finishing of artistic elements in wood, stone, ceramic, and metal; replacement of degraded elements on the roof frame and complete renewal of the metal roof cover; repairs to electrical, heating, and plumbing systems; and upgrades to the fire suppression system (interior and exterior hydrants, along with water reserve enhancement).

CFR SA emphasizes that all works will use materials and techniques compatible with the originals, per the approvals from the Ministry of Culture, as Curtea de Argeș Royal Station is an architectural building listed as a national historic monument and included on the National Register of Historic Monuments.

Curtea de Arges Royal Station was built in less than a year, at the request of King Charles I, according to the plans of the French architect who also restored the Curtea de Argeș Monastery. It was put into use in 1899.

Most former Romanian kings and queens are buried at Curtea de Arges, in the crypt of Curtea de Arges Monastery.