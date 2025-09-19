Czech President Enjoys Holiday in Romania, Visits Sites

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, had a surprising visit to Romania, spending a few days in our country at the beginning of this month.

According to a Facebook post by the Romanian Embassy in Prague, the Czech leader traveled mountain routes by motorcycle and chose modest accommodations. Petr Pavel planned his routes himself — including Transfăgărășan and Transalpina — did not stay more than one night in the same place, and made his lodging reservations from one day to the next. On his journeys, he also encountered bears.

He visited several cities, including Craiova. The President of the Czech Republic would recommend Romania to everyone, describing it as “a beautiful country, with many kind people and wonderful places,” the diplomatic mission reported.

“Czech President Petr Pavel chose Romania as his holiday destination – and enjoyed breathtaking landscapes, famous roads, and… an encounter with bears!

Far from official protocol, the Czech leader traveled across our country by motorcycle, accompanied by a few friends, choosing modest accommodations, mountain routes, and plenty of freedom. The Transfăgărășan, Transalpina, and many other places won him over with their “wild yet friendly” beauty.

“On Monday, September 15, President Petr Pavel returned to the office from his vacation. At the beginning of September, he set off on a motorcycle holiday, this time traveling by car and train to Košice, from where he continued by motorcycle through Hungary and then across almost the whole of Romania.

He preferred mountain areas, sought modest accommodation, and chose to travel anonymously. He planned his routes himself, never spending more than one night in the same place, and booked lodging from one day to the next. He was accompanied only by a few friends and minimal security. Those who didn’t recognize him could easily have mistaken the group for friends enjoying a road trip.

‘As for the trip, I would recommend Romania to everyone. Sometimes we have prejudices that it is very backward, but it is a beautiful country, with many nice people and many wonderful places. I believe that when people plan to go to the mountains, they certainly won’t go wrong, because the mountains still have something wild and, at the same time, very friendly in them — something you rarely find elsewhere these days.’

Among the places he visited were the iconic mountain roads Transfăgărășan and Transalpina. There was also time for walks and visits to many interesting sites. Adventure was not missing either — the President even had an encounter with bears.

In total, the group covered more than 3,000 kilometers and was not discouraged even by bad weather,” reads the Embassy’s post