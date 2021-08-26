Dacia in the top of most damaged cars on the European roads

Dacia is in the top five most damaged cars on the roads in Europe due to bad driving. A study conducted by a site that checks the car record shows that several models of Dacia are involved in road accidents on a regular basis. However, Dacia is outranked by cars of much more expensive brands.

Topping the damaged cars ranking is Lexus, a car often too powerful for unsafe drivers. The study shows that, although these cars are robust and durable, they are seldom involved in car crashes due to inexperienced drivers and wrong maneuvers.

Subaru and Jaguar ranks second and third, although they too are powerful cars and ready for highways, national roads but also for off road. According to the study, many of them ended up in the hands of unskilled drivers and ended up being frequently hit.

BMW, a car known for speed, power and endurance, comes fourth on most damaged vehicle. This car brand is often preferred by young people or speed lovers and many cars end up being involved in accidents.

The last in the top five is the Dacia, one of the cheapest cars in Europe. This is also the reason why Dacia cars are purchased by drivers who use them as a workhorse, without taking into account the dangers to which they are exposed. The models most involved in accidents are Sandero, Duster and Logan.