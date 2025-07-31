Dacian Treasure Theft: Gold Traces Found in Suspects’ Sports Bag

The three main suspects in the theft of Romanian art objects from the Drents Museum in the Netherlands will remain in pre-trial detention for at least another 90 days, the court decided on Wednesday after the second preliminary hearing at the Assen court, reports RTV Drenthe. Prosecutors found evidence that the thieves transported the treasures in a sports bag which they later discarded.

Traces of gold were found in a sports bag containing clothes that was thrown away after the theft of the artworks from the Drents Museum. The sports bag was found after the theft in a container on Pelikaanstraat street in Assen. Dutch forensic experts discovered tiny gold particles in the bag, and according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM), this indicates that the stolen treasures were placed in that bag. The bag also contained clothing items with DNA traces of Douglas Chesley W. and Bernhard Z., as well as shards of glass likely originating from the museum.

The artifacts not found, search continues

The Dutch Public Prosecutor announced during the court hearing that the investigation into the art museum robbery has concluded. This is separate from the investigation regarding the four stolen gold objects from the museum. These have not yet been found, and the search continues.

On the night of January 24-25, three gold bracelets and the golden helmet from Coțofenești were stolen from the Drents Museum in Assen. The golden helmet was the centerpiece of an exhibition about Dacian civilization and one of Romania’s most important artistic treasures, according to RTV Drenthe. The treasures were insured for 5.7 million euros. If the objects are not found, the Dutch state will have to compensate the Romanian state.

Of the three suspects in this case, two—Douglas Chesley W. and Jan B.—were present in court on Wednesday. The third, Bernhard Z., was absent. All three suspects are from Heerhugowaard. The Public Prosecutor is convinced that they were in the museum at the time of the robbery.

For Jan B., this was his first court appearance. Like the other two suspects, he is accused of causing an explosion, damaging the museum, and stealing the golden helmet and Dacian bracelets.

Outburst of anger from one defendant against another

Notably, Chesley W. had an outburst of anger toward co-defendant Jan B. during the hearing, RTV Drenthe notes. “It’s hard for me to have him near me, I have to hold myself back. I would like to slap him,” he said. When the judge asked Jan B. if he felt threatened, he declined to answer.

At the previous hearing in May, the case against Jan B. had not yet been presented. He is also known as the “DIY store suspect,” after police released photos of him taken in a DIY store in Assen. From there, in the Praxis store, he bought a sledgehammer and a hammer. He was arrested later than the other two defendants because an undercover operation was conducted against him. He reportedly admitted to undercover agents that he committed the robbery with the other two. He also said that Douglas Chesley W. was the mastermind behind the entire operation and that he later went alone with the stolen art objects to hide them somewhere with the intention of selling them.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Jan B.’s DNA was found on a crowbar discovered in the exhibition hall of the Drents Museum.

Next hearing in October

During the preliminary hearing, Douglas Chesley W. stated that he wants to await his trial at home because he has two small children. “They need me. I want to return to my family,” said W., who promised to appear at the prosecutor’s office if required.

W.’s lawyer said that his client had spent two months in a moldy cell with holes in the floor. The cell has since been declared uninhabitable. For this reason, W.’s lawyer believes he should be provisionally released.

However, the court did not consider W.’s personal situation or detention in a dirty cell as exceptional grounds for provisional release. According to the court, the charges against him are too serious to justify such a measure.

For the same reasons, Z. and B. will remain in custody, magistrates decided.

The next hearing will take place in October. Then it will be decided whether four other suspects—a woman and three men from Heerhugowaard and Alkmaar—will also face charges.

The Public Prosecutor hopes to examine the substance of the case in the second quarter of 2026.