The Polish military announced on Wednesday morning that it had shot down drones that had violated its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine, in an action that could pose a major challenge for Europe, CNN and BBC report.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on social media that the Polish military “used weapons against objects” – referring to what the military calls “drone-like objects” of Russia. Several Polish airports were closed immediately after the escalation, being reopened later.

Local media reported that a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Lublin region, Reuters reports. Reactions also came from neighboring Ukraine. The violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones represents “a new level of escalation”, says President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down. I am in constant communication with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies,” Donald Tusk posted on X.

“Rescuers are now working in Volochysk, Khmelnytskyi region, where the Russians struck an ordinary sewing workshop with a missile. As of now, three people are reported injured. This is just one of the sites of today’s massive Russian attack: about 415 drones of various types and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles. Fifteen of our regions were under attack. Sadly, one person was killed as a result of shelling in the Zhytomyr region. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Moscow always pushes the boundaries of what is possible, and if it does not encounter a strong reaction, it remains at the new level of escalation. Today there was another step of escalation – Russian-Iranian “shaheds” operated in the airspace of Poland, in NATO airspace. It was not just one “shahed” that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed toward Poland. An extremely dangerous precedent for Europe. Whether there will be further steps depends entirely on the coordination and strength of the response. The Russians must feel the consequences. Russia must feel that the war cannot be expanded and will have to be ended. The pause in sanctions has gone on far too long. Delaying restrictions on Russia and its accomplices only means increasing the brutality of the strikes. Sufficient weapons are needed to deter Russia. A strong response is needed – and it can only be a joint response by all partners: Ukraine, Poland, all Europeans, the United States. I thank everyone who is helping,” also reads Volodymyr Zelensky’s X post.

A Russian drone hit a residential building in the Lublin region, according to local media. Polsat News reports that the building’s roof and parking lot were damaged, but no one was injured. Citing a local police inspector, Polsat said: “The remains of a Russian drone fell on a residential house in the town of Wyryki Wola.”

The Polish army says that “Polish and allied aviation operations related to the violation of Polish airspace have ended,” but the search for the downed drones and their impact site continues. In a post on X, it urged people not to touch or approach unknown objects or debris, warning that they may contain hazardous materials. It also thanked NATO Air Command and the Royal Netherlands Air Force for their help in ensuring “security in Polish airspace.” It added: Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have returned to standard operational activities.

Le Figaro reports that Polish Police have discovered a damaged drone in the east of the country A damaged drone was discovered in the Polish village of Czosnowka, the Lublin Region Police announced on Wednesday, following the violation of Polish airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine.

In another update posted on X, quoted by the BBC, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the situation and Poland’s actions against “objects that violated airspace.” “We are in constant contact,” Tusk said.

Poland is a member of the NATO security alliance, which unites the United States and many European nations in collective defense. The NATO operation in Poland is led by the U.S. military. In a post on the X social media site, Poland’s Operational Command said the drones that entered Polish airspace “posed a real threat” to the safety of Polish citizens. According to the post, the drones were shot down as they entered airspace, and efforts are currently underway to locate the potential crash sites of the “objects.” “Polish and allied forces and resources remain fully prepared for future operations,” the military said.

NATO: Deliberate incursion, not attack

NATO is not treating the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace as an attack, a source in the North Atlantic Alliance told Reuters. But initial indications suggest the incident in Poland was a deliberate incursion by Russian drones, the same source said. It was the first time NATO aircraft had faced a potential threat in Poland, the source added, adding that between six and ten Russian drones had entered Polish airspace. According to information, Patriot anti-aircraft radars detected the drones, but no interceptor missiles were launched.

US have been informed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CNN that he had been informed about the presence of Russian drones over Poland. “Yes,” he replied when asked by CNN if he had received the information, as he left a dinner with President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

Airports closed

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Polish authorities closed Warsaw International Airport, and the military said Polish and NATO aircraft had been mobilised after reports of Russian drones over the country.

The Polish military’s Operational Command said in a statement that “ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of alert” after Russia launched massive air strikes on Ukrainian territory.

“In order to ensure the security of Polish airspace, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all necessary procedures,” the statement said, adding that the Polish military was “fully prepared for an immediate response.”

A notice to pilots (NOTAM) published on the US Federal Aviation Administration website said Warsaw’s Chopin Airport and at least two other airports in Poland were unavailable “due to unplanned military activities related to ensuring state security.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that the drones were heading west and threatening the Polish city of Zamosc, but the statement has since been deleted, Reuters reported. It was not immediately clear how many drones were in Polish airspace. Ukrainian media reported that at least one drone was heading toward the western Polish city of Rzeszow.

Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland was also closed, according to a NOTAM. The airport had been a logistics hub for NATO aid to Ukraine, although the United States withdrew its forces from the base earlier this year. The airport in Lublin, Poland, southeast of Warsaw, was also unavailable due to military activity.

Belarus border closed

Poland previously announced it was closing its eastern border with Russia’s ally Belarus due to joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises starting on Friday, Reuters reported. The large-scale Zapad 25 exercises, which will take place in western Russia and Belarus, have raised security concerns not only in Poland but also in neighboring NATO members Lithuania and Latvia, according to Reuters.

“On Friday, Russian-Belarusian maneuvers, very aggressive from a military doctrine perspective, begin in Belarus, very close to the Polish border,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a cabinet meeting, Reuters reported. “Therefore, for reasons of national security, we will close the border with Belarus, including railway crossings, in connection with the Zapad maneuvers, at midnight on Thursday,” Tusk announced.

Russian Drone Alert Near Romania, F-16 Jets Scrambled

Romania scrambled two fighter jets after the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) radars detected a group of Russian drones near the country’s border, the army announced, shortly after Poland declared maximum alert and stated that unmanned aerial vehicles had violated its airspace, calling it an “act of aggression.”

“On the night of September 9 to 10, the MApN radar surveillance systems detected a group of aerial drones in the area of the Ukrainian town of Vylkove, near the border with Romania. Two Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets took off at 00:59 from the 86th Air Base in Fetești for reconnaissance missions,” the MApN said in a press release.

Vylkove is a town located on the banks of the Danube, in Ukraine’s Odesa region.

At 01:27, a Ro-Alert message was issued for the northern area of Tulcea County.

No aerial vehicles were detected entering Romania’s national airspace, according to the Romanian army.

At 02:35, the signal to end the air alert was transmitted, and the aircraft returned to their deployment base. “The Ministry of National Defense permanently maintains a high level of vigilance and ensures strict surveillance of the national air, maritime and land space. We are in permanent contact with our allies, we exchange operational information in real time and we act firmly to guarantee the security of Romania and the eastern flank of NATO,” the Romanian army added.