“Daruieste Viata” Association to kick off construction of modular hospital to treat coronavirus patients

“Daruieste Viata ” Association founded by Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu has announced it had started the construction of a modular hospital to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus, in the courtyard of Elias Hospital in Bucharest. The mobile medical unit is to be concluded in 4 weeks.

It will be also the Elias Hospital and the Health Ministry that will take care of equipping the modular hospital and of making it work, the NGO says.

“The situation of the Romanian health system is on the verge of breakdown and the evolution of the virus and the expertise in other states prove that Romania urgently needs to increase the number of hospital beds to treat the COVID-19 patients,” says the association.

The mobile hospital will accommodate 50 beds for the serious cases.

Oana Gheorghiu, co-founder, explained that any physical person can donate money by sending the message IMPREUNA through SMS at 8826 or on the NGO’s website. Companies can make a sponsorship on the website’s sponsorship section

“Daruieste Viata” also calls on donors and companies from abroad to join the project and donate. The NGO says it has sent the Romanian PM a proposal to apply the mobile hospital pattern also in Moldavia and Transylvania regions.

For physical persons

SMS- message IMPREUNA to 8826 for a unique donation of 2 euros (only in Romania)

by card, online at www.daruiesteviata.ro/covid-19

by making their own fundraising company at www.daruiesteviata.ro/campanii

by bank transfer in the association accounts: IBAN LEI: RO08 INGB 0000 9999 0317 5286, ING Bank, Bucharest subsidiary IBAN EURO: RO68 INGB 0000 9999 0471 5148, ING Bank, Bucharest subsidiary, SWIFT: INGBROU Daruiesti Viata managed to raise more than 10 million euros in the past years to build the first state hospital for children suffering of cancer.