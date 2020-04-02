“Daruieste Viata” Association to kick off construction of modular hospital to treat coronavirus patients
“The situation of the Romanian health system is on the verge of breakdown and the evolution of the virus and the expertise in other states prove that Romania urgently needs to increase the number of hospital beds to treat the COVID-19 patients,” says the association.
For physical persons
- SMS- message IMPREUNA to 8826 for a unique donation of 2 euros (only in Romania)
- by card, online at www.daruiesteviata.ro/covid-19
- by making their own fundraising company at www.daruiesteviata.ro/campanii
- by bank transfer in the association accounts:
- IBAN LEI: RO08 INGB 0000 9999 0317 5286, ING Bank, Bucharest subsidiary
- IBAN EURO: RO68 INGB 0000 9999 0471 5148, ING Bank, Bucharest subsidiary, SWIFT: INGBROU
Daruiesti Viata managed to raise more than 10 million euros in the past years to build the first state hospital for children suffering of cancer.