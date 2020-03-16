Daughter of Deva mayor tests positive for coronavirus, selfie on the stretcher
“Dear friends, the results of the epidemiological tests came out for my family. My wife and son tested negative, but may daughter’s test is unfortunately positive and she joined me at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Timisoara (…) She took a selfie in the ambulance, poor darling (…)”, reads the mayor’s post.
The activity of Deva City Hall is suspended for at least 14 days after around 60 employees have been placed under home isolation for having direct contact with mayor Oancea or with the public administrator Adrian David, both of them being confirmed with COVID-19.