Daughter of Deva mayor tests positive for coronavirus, selfie on the stretcher

The mayor of Deva city, Florin Oancea, infected with the new Coronavirus at the National Liberal meeting attended by the Liberal senator Vergil Chitac, has announced that his daughter has tested positive, too. The mayor posted a photo taken by his daughter while she was transported with the special stretcher to the Hospital of Infectious Diseases in Timisoara, where he is also hospitalised.

The mayor of Deva said that his wife and son tested negative for the new coronavirus, while his daughter’s test came out positive.

“Dear friends, the results of the epidemiological tests came out for my family. My wife and son tested negative, but may daughter’s test is unfortunately positive and she joined me at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Timisoara (…) She took a selfie in the ambulance, poor darling (…)”, reads the mayor’s post.

The activity of Deva City Hall is suspended for at least 14 days after around 60 employees have been placed under home isolation for having direct contact with mayor Oancea or with the public administrator Adrian David, both of them being confirmed with COVID-19.