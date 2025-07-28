Deadly Floods Hit Suceava and Neamț: One Dead, Hundreds Evacuated
Dozens of tourists isolated in a guesthouse in Suceava. Raed Arafat: Vor fi evacua?i pe rând, cu elicopterul
One person drowned in the town of Broșteni, Suceava County, and approximately 880 people were evacuated in Neamț County after flash floods severely impacted several localities. In Ostra, eight people—including two children—became stranded and took refuge on the upper floor of their home before being rescued by firefighters.
The towns of Broșteni and Neagra are some of the most affected in Suceava County by the floods that turned rivers and streams into torrents that flooded households, roads and infrastructure facilities. The floods also claimed victims: in the town of Neagra, a 66-year-old man lost his life as a result of the flood. According to the authorities, hundreds of firefighters, pilots, mountain rescuers, gendarmes and representatives of local authorities are intervening in Suceava County to support the affected population.
The prefect of Suceava told Digi24 that several communities in the county are completely isolated, without mobile signal, and authorities cannot currently estimate how many people need help. Two SMURD helicopters are operating in the Broșteni area, where the situation is critical.
Floodwaters have destroyed bridges, blocked national roads with debris and fallen trees, and caused part of the road between Ostra and Stulpicani to collapse. The deputy prefect of Neamț told Digi24 that the Bistrița River reached a historic level, exceeding the danger threshold by 40 centimeters.
“At this moment, in Suceava County, all the intervention forces we have at our disposal are in the field. The most affected area at this time is the Broșteni, Broșteni-Neagra area, where the body of the person who died by drowning was also found around 7:00. By this time, it seems that the person has been extracted from the water,” prefect of Suceava, Traian Andronachi told Digi24. The situation remains critical in the area, which cannot be reached by land, which is why SMURD helicopters were sent for rescue and evacuation missions.
Air interventions are necessary because “you can’t reach it by land, which is serious”.
“The exact number of people who need to be evacuated is not known, as communications are cut off in several areas. “At the moment, the exact number of people who need to be evacuated cannot be known due to several issues, the most important of which is that mobile phone lines are not working in those areas,” said the prefect of Suceava.
According to him, among the most exposed areas are houses located on the waterfront, between the towns of Neagra and Borșa. The estimates made by the ISU indicate a large area, but the authorities cannot centralize the situation exactly.
“We are talking about people who are also houses located on the waterfront, between the towns of Neagra and Borșa, where from the estimates we have at the moment through the ISU, it would be about a few on the left and right, on an area of approximately 5 km, we cannot centralize and do not know the exact number of people at this time,” he said.
