One person drowned in the town of Broșteni, Suceava County, and approximately 880 people were evacuated in Neamț County after flash floods severely impacted several localities. In Ostra, eight people—including two children—became stranded and took refuge on the upper floor of their home before being rescued by firefighters.

The towns of Broșteni and Neagra are some of the most affected in Suceava County by the floods that turned rivers and streams into torrents that flooded households, roads and infrastructure facilities. The floods also claimed victims: in the town of Neagra, a 66-year-old man lost his life as a result of the flood. According to the authorities, hundreds of firefighters, pilots, mountain rescuers, gendarmes and representatives of local authorities are intervening in Suceava County to support the affected population.

The prefect of Suceava told Digi24 that several communities in the county are completely isolated, without mobile signal, and authorities cannot currently estimate how many people need help. Two SMURD helicopters are operating in the Broșteni area, where the situation is critical.

Floodwaters have destroyed bridges, blocked national roads with debris and fallen trees, and caused part of the road between Ostra and Stulpicani to collapse. The deputy prefect of Neamț told Digi24 that the Bistrița River reached a historic level, exceeding the danger threshold by 40 centimeters.

“At this moment, in Suceava County, all the intervention forces we have at our disposal are in the field. The most affected area at this time is the Broșteni, Broșteni-Neagra area, where the body of the person who died by drowning was also found around 7:00. By this time, it seems that the person has been extracted from the water,” prefect of Suceava, Traian Andronachi told Digi24. The situation remains critical in the area, which cannot be reached by land, which is why SMURD helicopters were sent for rescue and evacuation missions.

Air interventions are necessary because “you can’t reach it by land, which is serious”.

“The exact number of people who need to be evacuated is not known, as communications are cut off in several areas. “At the moment, the exact number of people who need to be evacuated cannot be known due to several issues, the most important of which is that mobile phone lines are not working in those areas,” said the prefect of Suceava.

According to him, among the most exposed areas are houses located on the waterfront, between the towns of Neagra and Borșa. The estimates made by the ISU indicate a large area, but the authorities cannot centralize the situation exactly.

“We are talking about people who are also houses located on the waterfront, between the towns of Neagra and Borșa, where from the estimates we have at the moment through the ISU, it would be about a few on the left and right, on an area of approximately 5 km, we cannot centralize and do not know the exact number of people at this time,” he said.

Neamț: 884 People Evacuated Deputy Prefect of Neamț County, Iulian Jugan, stated live on Digi24 that intervention teams are working to remove water and mud from the affected households. So far, no casualties have been reported in the county. "Right now, we're carrying out intense water evacuation operations in homes flooded overnight. Some of the homeowners have returned and are helping us with the removal of water and mud," he said. "Overnight, a total of 884 people were evacuated in Neamț County, with 243 households affected by flooding," Jugan added. Bistrița River Surpasses Danger Level The most severe problems were caused by the overflow of the Bistrița River, which recorded its highest flow in the last five decades. "The Bistrița River, which caused the major issues and overflowed in some areas, reached a historic maximum not seen since the 1970s. We're talking about a height of 390 cm, while the danger level is 350 cm, meaning it was exceeded by 40 cm," Jugan told Digi24. According to him, people in the exposed areas were alerted in time through RO-ALERT messages and urgently evacuated by the authorities. "With the support of emergency teams, firefighters, gendarmes, and police, we managed to get everyone to safe locations," he added. Two SMURD Helicopters Deployed to Broșteni Two SMURD helicopters from the General Aviation Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were sent to support intervention forces working to limit the damage caused by floods in affected communities in Suceava County, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU). "The helicopters are ready to carry out rescue, evacuation, or emergency medical transport missions, depending on how the situation evolves in the field. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is continuously monitoring the hydrometeorological developments and responding promptly to protect the lives, property, and safety of people in the affected areas," IGSU officials stated. Dozens of tourists isolated in a guesthouse in Suceava County due to floods 22 people are isolated on Monday in a guesthouse in Neagra, Suceava County, affected by heavy flooding, announced the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat. They will be evacuated one by one, with a helicopter sent to the area, Arafat said. Another approximately 30 people are trapped in their homes due to the waters. "At this moment, work is also underway in Neamţ County and Suceava, especially in the area of Neagra, Suceava County. We have already mobilized the first helicopter and two more are being prepared. There are problems with the weather conditions in some areas, but at least one more helicopter will arrive there to assist in the evacuation. We have 22 people isolated in a guesthouse, but there is a landing place and then they will be evacuated one by one with the helicopter from the respective area," Raed Arafat, head of the DSU, told Digi24 on Monday. Code red and code orange floods The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management has issued Code red and Code orange flood warnings for rivers in Suceava and Neamţ counties, valid until 12:00. According to INHGA, as a result of the precipitation recorded in the last hours, the forecasted ones and the propagation, significant increases in flows and levels may occur with possible exceedances of the Danger Quotas on the Bistriţa River – on the downstream sector S.H. Dorna Arini – upstream Ac. Izvoru Muntelui, Suceava, Neamţ counties, being established Code red.