DefMin: There are no Ukrainian military aircraft in Romania

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has dismissed statements of the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Defense, on Wednesday, which accredits the idea that Ukrainian fighter jets were relocated on the Romanian territory, saying it is not true. The minister of Defense Vasile Dîncu also reacted. “The statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense is fake news,” he said.

“The statement is completely false. There are no Ukrainian military aircraft in Romania. Most likely, there is an attempt to speculate on the example of the Ukrainian military aircraft Sukhoi 27, which requested, on February 24 – the first day of the illegal invasion of the Russian army in Ukraine, an emergency landing in Romania. The Romanian Ministry of Defense communicated with maximum transparency the situation of this aircraft, which was managed with strict observance by the Romanian authorities of the national and international legislative norms applicable in such situations, a fact known, certainly, by the representatives of the Russian Federation. The aircraft was returned to the Ukrainian authorities, without weapons on board and, obviously, is no longer on Romanian territory.

The situation of the 14 unarmed Ukrainian civilian helicopters was also reported in a transparent and timely manner. The Ukrainian authorities requested from the Romanian side diplomatic approvals to fly over the final destination Ghimbav, Brașov County, for a number of 14 helicopters configured for the execution of civilian missions, not being armed, in order to carry out maintenance operations at Airbus Helicopters Romania, according to the contracts in force. Following the approval of the overflight approvals from the Romanian authorities, for all the 14 helicopters, flight plans were submitted on Tuesday, March 8, and on Wednesday, March 9, flight plans in the civil air traffic system, the aircraft being already at the final destination,” the Romanian Ministry of Defense stated.