DefMin: Nine Ukrainian helicopters undergo maintenance checks in Ghimbav, they are not armed. Five more to go

Four helicopters owned by the National Guard of Ukraine landed at Iasi International Airport, and the aircraft stopped for refueling, while they headed to Ghimbav this morning, and another five did the same this afternoon. The Romanian Ministry of Defense explained the helicopters for civil missions entered Romania to undergo maintenance checks and that they are not armed. Five more helicopter have also been granted flyover permission.

“After being granted the overflight diplomatic approvals from the Romanian authorities, five more Ukrainian helicopters configured for the execution of civilian missions and without weapons on board are currently traveling to Brasov County, for maintenance operations planned at Airbus Helicopters Romania For these aircraft, flight plans in the civil air traffic system were also submitted in accordance with the national air regulations, and in total, diplomatic overflight approvals were granted for the flight to Airbus Helicopters Romania for 14 helicopters, the rest of the aircraft will be will arrive in the next period”, the Ministry of National Defense announces this afternoon.

“The Ukrainian authorities requested from the Romanian side diplomatic approvals for overflight with the final destination Ghimbav, Brașov County, for a number of 4 helicopters, in order to carry out maintenance operations at Airbus Helicopters Romania, according to the contracts in force. The aircraft in question are configured for the execution of civilian missions, not being armed. For these helicopters, flight plans were submitted today, March 8, in the civil air traffic system, the aircraft already landing on Iasi aerodrome, for technical stopover, and will continue their journey to the final destination“, the Romanian MoD had mentioned earlier in the morning.

Any country that offers Ukraine its airfields or airports for attacks on Russia can be considered to have entered the conflict, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by Reuters on Sunday.

The threat came in the context in which military aid from the West is expected to be transported through Poland and Romania, countries directly neighboring Ukraine, and it is not specified which way these transports are made – air or ground.

Romania recently returned the Suhoi Su-27 fighter jet to Ukraine a few days ago after landing at Bacau airport.