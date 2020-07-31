Denmark puts Romania on the list of “closed countries” as of August 1. Italy extends quarantine measure for Romanians

The Romanian Foreign Ministry announces that Denmark had enforced new rules of entering on its territory as of August 1, 00:00hrs, with Romania being put on the list “of closed countries”, next to other states like Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Portugal, over the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the available public information released by the Danish authorities, those who are coming from Romania to Denmark will be able to enter the country only based on a good reason.

So, citizens coming from Romania with a good reason will be able to enter Denmark without presenting a Covid-19 negative test. If they have clear infection symptoms (dry cough, fever, etc), the Danish authorities can deny their entry.

Romanian citizens who have a right to residence in Denmark “will be firmly recommended” a 14-day quarantine period upon returning from Romania. Starting August 1 Romanians will also be banned from entering Denmark for tourism. Italy extends the quarantine measure for Romanians At the same time, Italy has announced today the extension of the 14-day quarantine measure for people arriving from Romanian and Bulgaria. The measure had been taken last week as part of the actions against the coronavirus spread and would have ended on Friday. The Italian Health Ministry has not yet set a new expiry date, but a new evaluation will be probably made on August 15. In Italy the COVID-19 pandemic has overcome the critical phase and the recent rise in the number of cases has been partially related to the people coming from abroad. Slovenia imposes quarantine for Romanian as well The Slovenian Government has also announced on Friday that people coming from Romania and other 3 countries must stay under 14-day isolation to as a containment measure against the novel coronavirus. The other countries are Bulgaria, India, Bahamas and five regions from Spain: Valencia, Catalonia, the Basque Country, Aragon andNavarra.