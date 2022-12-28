How to Detect and Improve Underperforming Content/Assignments?

Do you need more time with low-performing content or assignments? Have you tried multiple solutions but are still waiting for positive results? You are not alone. Almost every content creator and student faces this issue off and on.

However, stay calm. It is time to find the root cause. Otherwise, you won’t be able to know what you should do to improve your written content or assignments.

It is essential to know what issues can occur in content or assignments. Then you will be able to find where you are doing wrong and how to resolve the issue.

Here are the top things that can ruin your assignments or content:

Plagiarism

Grammar mistakes

Factual inaccuracies

As we have acquainted ourselves with the biggest threats to the content, now is the time to learn more about them.

Problem#1: Plagiarism

Plagiarism is known as the act of copying or duplicating someone else’s literary or artistic work (text or ideas) and presenting them without mentioning the actual creator.

This practice is quite common in the academic and web world. Wherever there is a need for content, plagiarism will be there. Most people with no unique ideas, words, and skills rely on this practice. It isn’t an exaggeration to say that everyone does it at some point.

Out of all the mentioned issues, plagiarism is the most dangerous. The academic sector even considers it a serious legal offense. This is because it has a lot of repercussions.

For example, it can badly impact grades, fail students in their subjects, and, at worst, get them expelled. Similarly, in the digital world, plagiarism can get websites banned from search engines.

How to Detect Plagiarism?

Detecting plagiarism in any content is easy these days. All you need is a reliable plagiarism checker. When you put your textual content into a plagiarism detector, it will quickly scan it and find all the plagiarized portions in the text.

Moreover, the plagiarism checker provides links to the sources from where the text is matched. Even if there is accidental plagiarism, you will still know the source of the text.

So after analyzing the results, you become able to remove plagiarism.

How to Resolve Plagiarism Issues?

There are two practical ways of resolving plagiarism issues. First, avoid it while writing content. Second, remove the traces of plagiarism detected by the plagiarism checker.

When writing an assignment or content, try to write it in your own style and don’t copy others’ words. Plagiarism occurs when you copy others’ text and note them as it is without quotation marks and mentioning the author. The best way to resolve the issue is to paraphrase others’ sentences and credit them for their work. That’s how you can easily avoid plagiarism.

However, if there are still a few traces of plagiarism in your content, rewrite all of those sentences or paragraphs. It is easier to rewrite a few sentences than to write the whole text from scratch.

Problem#2: Grammar Mistakes

After plagiarism, grammatical mistakes are the most hazardous problem for writers, especially for non-natives. Grammatical mistakes sometimes change the entire meaning of sentences.

Moreover, the content or assignment with many grammatical issues cannot be understood by anyone. That’s why teachers and readers don’t like content with grammatical problems. So, the readers immediately close the content without reading it, and teachers cut marks on the assignments. Grammatical mistakes can also fail students in their subjects.

How to Detect Grammar Mistakes?

Finding grammar issues in any text is easy. These days, there are dozens of online tools that can find and remove grammatical errors in written text. These tools use advanced algorithms that discover almost every kind of grammatical error, whether they are related to punctuation, spelling, context, delivery, engagement, etc. Moreover, a few of these tools also show repetition and tell readability scores. If you want to check your content/assignments for grammatical issues, use a grammar checker online.

How to Resolve Grammar Mistakes?

As mentioned earlier, the grammar checker only discovers grammar mistakes but also removes them. So, you can quickly resolve all the grammar issues with these tools. However, you should also use your own grammar knowledge and skills to remove all the grammar issues. That’s how you can ensure that the entire content is free from all grammar mistakes.

Problem#3: Factual Inaccuracies

When your content is not factually correct, it won’t be able to perform well anywhere. It is the era of enlightenment; people are aware of almost everything. They have easy access to data and information. So, the readers immediately learn whether the content is based on facts. Apart from that, the teachers are already experts in their fields. So they can quickly find fabricated information.

Hence, it is almost impossible for factually accurate data to get appreciation from everyone.

How to Detect Factual Inaccuracies?

No tool in the world can detect factual inaccuracies. So, it is difficult to find this issue. But you can do it while proofreading. It is better to read your work thoroughly and recheck all the facts mentioned in your content. When you recheck them, you should also check the overall context of the actual source.

It can help you know whether you are mentioning in a way that the author has stated or not.

How to Remove Factual Inaccuracies?

Again, there are two ways of removing this problem. First, only use credible sources of information, including books, research articles, official reports, documents, dissertations, theses, etc.

Moreover, these kinds of sources are more reliable. That’s why you can only refer to them in academic assignments.

Second, always analyze the context. A statement could be accurate in one setting and wrong in another.

That’s why you must only state something once the overall context is the same. For example, when discussing digital marketing, you can say that “content is the king.”

However, you cannot call content the king when writing about the United Kingdom. That’s how the context can change the facts. Hence, always analyze context before writing anything.