Dinning out: Deer seen near supermarket in mountain town, northern Romania

In Vatra Dornei town, in Suceava county, locals caught a deer walking slowly among the blocks. Later on it was seen in the parking lot of a supermarket, according to Ziarul de Iași.

The deer was filmed walking through a neighborhood in Vatra Dornei, where it tactically ate from the hedge surrounding a block of flats.

People recounted that they saw the deer when it was with a cub, which it left on the banks of the Bistrita river before walking through the resort nicknamed “Perla Bucovinei”, which is located at an altitude of about 810 m.

The animal was not afraid of people and even ended up in the parking lot of a supermarket. She even ignored the driver who followed her and filmed her.