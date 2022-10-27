Discounts on breast augmentation and botox for members of a police union

Representatives of a police union negotiated for members, in addition to discounts on mobile phones and medical tests, several cosmetic procedures, including Botox and hyaluronic acid treatments and breast implants.

The Sidepol union (Democratic Police Union) is trying to change the face of police officers. Its members negotiated several discounts for those who are part of the union: at mobile phone operators, medical tests and even cosmetic procedures. Several advertisements for these treatments appear on the union’s website.

“Following several requests from union members, we decided to expand the range of offers we have, by facilitating members’ access to specialized aesthetic and body remodeling clinics. Thus, we concluded several collaborative partnerships, with 3 clinics in the field, from the cities: Bucharest, Craiova, Timișoara, which offer considerable discounts to our members, for the procedures chosen within the clinics of these partners”, Sidepol representatives said. The discounts are 10% and all the cops have to do is go to the partner clinics in the three cities and prove they are union members.