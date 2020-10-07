Diversity Immigrant Visa Program DV-2022 starts today

The Department of State has announced that the DV-2022 registration period begins on October 7, 2020 and runs through November 10, 2020. The DV-2022 program is entirely electronic and there is no fee for entering the DV-2022 program.

Registration period: Submit entries for DV-2022 beginning Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 19:00 (Romania time) and before Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 19:00 (Romania time).

Where: The Department will conduct the DV-2022 program entirely electronically, including electronic entry. We will not accept paper entries. The department website for the submission of E-DV entries is dvprogram.state.gov.

Fees: There is NO fee to enter the Diversity Visa Lottery Program.

How many times can I enter?

The law allows only one entry per person during the registration period. Entrants who submit more than one entry will be ineligible for a DV.

Requirements: The principal entrants must provide information from a valid, unexpired passport at the time of DV entry, unless they are unable to obtain a passport and fall under one of three limited exemptions (listed in the DV-2022 Instructions). Entrants must submit a recent photo taken within the last six months that is compliant with specifications published in the DV-2022 Instructions. Entries that include the same photo submitted with a previous year’s entry or that do not meet specifications will render the entrant ineligible for a DV.

It is very important for entrants to keep a record of their unique confirmation number until at least September 30, 2022.

Registered entries that comply with form submission instructions will result in the display of a confirmation screen page that contains the entrant’s name and confirmation number, which the entrant should print. The confirmation screen page will provide information the entrant must use to check the status of his or her entry electronically through the Entrant Status Check available at dvprogram.state.gov. Only entrants who have their confirmation information will be able to check their Entrant Status and, if selected, receive application instructions and notification of their IV interview appointment.

Unscrupulous visa facilitators have been known to assist entrants with their entries, retain the confirmation page, and then demand more money in exchange for information on the entry. Entrants can avoid this by ensuring they receive the unique confirmation number at the time of entry.

Selection: All entrants, including those not selected, will be able to check the status of their entry through the Entrant Status Check available at dvprogram.state.gov beginning May 8, 2021. Entrant Status Check will inform successful entrants how to apply for DVs for themselves and their eligible family members. The Department also will confirm visa interview appointments through Entrant Status Check.

ATTENTION! If you receive an e-mail notifying you that you were selected and you are requested to send money, this is fraud – don’t be a victim! Only use the Entrant Status Check on the official web page to learn if you were selected.

The Department will not send selectee notification or appointment letters to successful entrants by regular mail or by email. Starting May 8, 2021, entrants may enter their DV-2022 entry confirmation number into the Entrant Status Check, available at dvprogram.state.gov, to determine whether their entry was selected.

Instructions: Complete instructions can be found on the Department of State’s public webpage at usvisas.state.gov/dv/instructions.