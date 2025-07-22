DNA Raids: ANPC chief Cristian Popescu Piedone Placed Under Judicial Supervision

“I do not hide the fact that the owner of the hotel has been my friend for years and years. He is also a public figure, but we did not exchange any information, but I did not announce it and I do not remember with certainty that this happened. I did not trade influence, I did not take a leu, I did my duty. That I disturbed, it is evident. I disturbed extremely much, I am talking from corporations, many and many others that you do not know”, declared Cristian Popescu Piedone, in front of his home in Bragadiru, live on news television.

He said that he would “prove my presumption of innocence that exists and I must see it through”. “If there is proof, it means that my phones and those of my driver were tapped. There is no proof“, continued the head of the ANPC.

The DNA sent an official statement, in which it does not name the head of the ANPC, stating that Tuesday’s searches target suspicions of corruption.

“Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate – Anti-Corruption Section, are conducting investigations into a criminal case targeting suspicions of committing crimes assimilated to corruption crimes, by public officials and their accomplices. During July 22, 2025, as a result of obtaining legal authorizations from the competent court, home searches are being carried out in 5 locations located within the municipality of Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Prahova and Constanța, one of which is the headquarters of a public institution, the rest representing the homes of individuals or the headquarters/work points of commercial companies,” the National Anticorruption Directorate officially sent.

The Head of Consumer Protection allegedly told the economic operator what to keep in mind in order to successfully pass the inspection, then Piedone publicly praised him for his high standards, according to judicial sources cited by G4Media. According to the cited sources, this is the International Hotel in Sinaia, owned by former liberal Dan Radu Rușanu, former head of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Cristian Popescu Piedone was appointed head of the National Consumer Protection Authority in February 2025. The then Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu, signed the decision. Piedone was sentenced to prison for abuse of office in the Colectiv Case and later acquitted by the High Court of Cassation and Justice. He had served one year and one month of his sentence with execution at the time of his acquittal. Piedone, who was the mayor of Sector 4 at the time of the Colectiv fire, won the case against the Romanian state he sued for the time he spent in prison following his conviction, but the decision is not final.

In 2024, he ran for Mayor, but lost to Nicușor Dan. He was later appointed president of the Bucharest branch of the Social Liberal Humanist Party, and in the fall, he ran for parliament on the PSD ticket, where he missed out on the senatorial seat in the redistribution.



Piedone praised the hotel on TikTok where, according to DNA, he made an announced inspection: “It smells fresh. You have a 200-star hotel”

The DNA searches in the case in which Cristian Popescu Piedone is being investigated were launched after the head of the ANPC allegedly warned the owner of a hotel in Sinaia that he was going to check him and taught him what to do to get out of trouble, judicial sources told Digi24.ro.

Moreover, Piedone himself led the respective check and filmed the action, posting a video full of praise on TikTok. Judicial sources revealed to Digi24.ro that the criminal file against Piedone was opened after the head of the ANPC allegedly warned the owner of a four-star hotel in Sinaia that he was going to be checked and told him what he had to do to be in order.

The respective check was led by the head of the ANPC himself, who, as is his custom, filmed himself during the action and posted a video on TikTok, the cited sources also said. Unlike most of his actions, in which he only discovers deviations from hygiene standards, at the hotel in Sinaia the head of the ANPC found only things to praise, cleanliness, clean sheets and quality towels.

The footage shows Piedone entering the lobby of a four-star hotel in Sinaia, where he announces an inspection. He counts the pillows on the bed, notes the cleanliness and freshness: “Look at the towel: quality, thick, perfect.” “It smells clean,” Piedone remarks, examining the quality of the sheets and mattresses on the bed. “It smells fresh.”