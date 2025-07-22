DNA Raids: ANPC chief Cristian Popescu Piedone Placed Under Judicial Supervision
Anti-corruption prosecutors are conducting searches on Tuesday morning at addresses in Ilfov and Prahova, including the home of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) chief Cristian Popescu Piedone. He was taken by a warrant from a residential complex in Mamaia Nord, where he was staying, and taken to his home to assist in the searches. The searches are also taking place at the ANPC headquarters. Piedone is suspected of having warned a hotel that it was about to be targeted by controls. This is the International Hotel in Sinaia, owned by former liberal Dan Radu Rușanu, former head of the Financial Supervisory Authority.
Brought from the seaside with a warrant yesterday morning, Piedone made several statements related to the DNA allegations. The head of the ANPC denies that he engaged in influence peddling, as is suspected, and says that “I disturbed a lot of people.”
He said that he would “prove my presumption of innocence that exists and I must see it through”. “If there is proof, it means that my phones and those of my driver were tapped. There is no proof“, continued the head of the ANPC.
In 2024, he ran for Mayor, but lost to Nicușor Dan. He was later appointed president of the Bucharest branch of the Social Liberal Humanist Party, and in the fall, he ran for parliament on the PSD ticket, where he missed out on the senatorial seat in the redistribution.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002
I will tell you the reason for him being harassed… he is doing a good job inspecting small and big fish in the restaurant and super market and fake clothes/shoes shops so someone gave the order. Follow the bread crumbs.