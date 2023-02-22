Do Romanian Students need a Work Permit to Work While Studying Abroad?

International students have questions about working while studying abroad, including whether it’s possible, how to do it, if a work permit is needed, and the number of hours allowed. These questions show that the topic is essential to students. Erudera.com has recently conducted a study and provided answers to these questions. Over 6 million students studied abroad in 2019. Some countries allow international students to work, but regulations and working hours vary, and most require a work permit.

More than 15,000 Romanian students studied abroad (according to UNESCO), with the top ten destinations including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, France, Denmark, Spain, Austria, the United States, & Italy.

Can these students work while studying in these countries? And if so, do they need a work permit?

United Kingdom Yes, up to 20 hours per week during the semester.

Yes, they need to obtain a work permit and hold a Tier 4 student visa in order to work 20 hours per week. Germany Yes, full-time job for 120 days or part-time for 240 half days.

They can work without a work permit. the Republic of Moldova Yes, with certain conditions and limitations, and only in certain industries and occupations.

Yes, they need a work permit. Hungary Yes, up to 24 hours a week during the semester.

Non-EU international students will need to obtain a permit. France Yes, up to 964 hours per year.

If the number of working hours exceeds 964 per year, the employer should apply for a temporary work permit on the Ministry of the Interior website on behalf of the student. Denmark Yes, 20 hours per week and full-time during summer break.

They need a work permit or an establishment card when applying for work after graduation. Spain 20 hours per week and full-time during the semester breaks.



They need work authorization.

Austria

Yes, up to 20 hours per week.

No, they don’t need to apply for a work permit. United States

Yes, up to 20 hours a week during your semester.

They need to be enrolled full-time and have valid F-1 status. Italy Yes, 20 hours per week.

Yes, non-EU students who hold a study visa are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week during the academic year and full-time during scheduled breaks.

As for other foreign students studying in Romania, they don’t need a work permit. Those with a work permit can work more hours in the country, 20 hrs per week.