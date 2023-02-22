Do Romanian Students need a Work Permit to Work While Studying Abroad?
- Yes, up to 20 hours per week during the semester.
- Yes, they need to obtain a work permit and hold a Tier 4 student visa in order to work 20 hours per week.
Germany
- Yes, full-time job for 120 days or part-time for 240 half days.
- They can work without a work permit.
the Republic of Moldova
- Yes, with certain conditions and limitations, and only in certain industries and occupations.
- Yes, they need a work permit.
- Yes, up to 24 hours a week during the semester.
- Non-EU international students will need to obtain a permit.
France
- Yes, up to 964 hours per year.
- If the number of working hours exceeds 964 per year, the employer should apply for a temporary work permit on the Ministry of the Interior website on behalf of the student.
Denmark
- Yes, 20 hours per week and full-time during summer break.
- They need a work permit or an establishment card when applying for work after graduation.
Spain
- 20 hours per week and full-time during the semester breaks.
- They need work authorization.
- Yes, up to 20 hours per week.
- No, they don’t need to apply for a work permit.
United States
-
Yes, up to 20 hours a week during your semester.
-
They need to be enrolled full-time and have valid F-1 status.
Italy
- Yes, 20 hours per week.
- Yes, non-EU students who hold a study visa are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week during the academic year and full-time during scheduled breaks.
As for other foreign students studying in Romania, they don’t need a work permit. Those with a work permit can work more hours in the country, 20 hrs per week.