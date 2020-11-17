Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita from the Central Military Hospital to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita is the coordinator of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, President Klaus Iohannis announced in a press conference on Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 vaccination strategy will be made public next week, with the officials starting to work on the steps to enforce the strategy. A coordinator for the nationwide vaccination campaign was designated: Mr Valeriu Gheorghita, infectious disease primary care physician at the Central Military Hospital,” the Romanian President informed.

President Iohannis detailed that the vaccination will be carried out in stages, with the first groups being established according to epidemiological and medical criteria.

“In the first stage, the vaccine will be available to the medical staff, to the people at risk, but also workers in key sectors such as education, national security, transport, energy, water and food supply. General measures have already been established on how vaccination will be carried out, measures that take into account the specific storage and transport conditions required for each product, as well as other special aspects, such as vaccination teams, locations where the process will take place, and scheduling,” said Iohannis.

The head of state has also referred to the vaccination-related fake news.

“I asked experts and authorities one more time to clearly and transparently make these measures public, both to the medical staff and also to the population. I think it’s extremely important to counter misinformation and face news, which are sowing mistrust and have a deeply harmful manipulative effect. As long as scientific evidence is supporting the safety and efficiency of the vaccines, (…) and is pointing them as the main factor that can end the pandemic, we must join our efforts to implement an efficient vaccination campaign that should allow us to get back to the normality we all want as quickly as possible”, the President pointed out.

The European Commission on Tuesday approved a fifth contract with the European pharmaceutical company CureVac, which provides for the initial purchase of 225 million doses on behalf of all EU member states, plus an option to request up to a further 180 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19.

The healthcare system must be redesigned from the ground up

In the wake of the recent fire at the ICU of the Neamt County Hospital that claimed ten lives and left others injured, including the doctor on call that night, President Iohannis has conveyed his condolences one more time, as well as wishes of speedy recovery for the injured. Iohannis underlined that the Romanian healthcare system must be redesigned from the ground up.

“Under-financing and poor spending of public money in hospitals, lack of modernisation, endemic corruption, which we must not shy away from pointing out publicly, incompetence and non-involvement, all this has crushed our medical system and made many young graduates and good professionals go abroad. Since March, this already overburdened system has also had to fight the battle with the novel coronavirus,” Klaus Iohannis said, adding that “it is the merit of our doctors that, through enormous efforts, they save lives and heal patients, despite all the difficulties they face.”

Iohannis has slammed PSD and the politicians with ‘old vices’ for leaving Romania in collapse and without resources who are “now shouting shamelessly from the sidelines.” He also mentioned a “moral culprit, the one who has blocked the government every month in Parliament and asked people not to follow the rules in the midst of a pandemic, with dramatic effects on the health of our citizens.”

“It is also true that, in the same spirit of blocking the efforts to stop the pandemic, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) local administrations played by ear when applying the measures from the top down, in an electoral spirit. In Piatra Neamt, the red barons changed hospital directors on their own, refusing to co-operate with the Public Health Directorate or with the Health Ministry experts. The local PSD administrations are constantly obstructing government decisions, do not allocate enough resources, do not apply high standards and prefer improvisations that ultimately leave victims behind. The situation cannot continue like that,” the president said.