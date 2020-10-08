Doctors, authorities make repeated calls for people to obey protection rules, to wear face masks

Interior Ministry has made a new call to Romanians, urging them to observe the protection rules against the coronavirus and to wear face masks.

“We beg you wear the protection mask…. please, avoid overcrowding. We beg you to make this minimum effort so that the infections could decline. We beg you to help to get back to the normal life we all miss. WE BEG YOU”, reads a ministry’s Facebook post.



The call comes a day after Interior Minister Marcel Vela has urged the population to observe the anti-COVID measures, arguing that “we cannot get back to normal without sacrifices”.

Meanwhile doctors in the front line and hospital managers have delivered more trenchant messages amid the growing rate of infections.

The manager of “Victor Babes” Hospital from Timisoara, Cristian Oancea, has slammed the messages publicly sent by certain public figures or by the Romanians who are taking into ridicule the sanitary protection measures and particularly the call to wear face masks, on the ground they break their rights. The hospital manager told these people that, if getting infected, to stop coming to the hospital if they don’t believe in the virus. “They’d better treat themselves at home with alternative therapies, in order to prevent the overcrowding of the medical system”, Oancea told Digi24.

Carmen Dorobăţ, the managed of the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi, has also warned that the hospital is full at the maximum capacity with patients infected with COVID-19 and she warned that, at this pace, doctors will be soon forced to choose whom they are treating and whom not.