In Romania, almost half of dogs are fed with specific food, while only 37% of cats consume the same type of food, according to data available through several surveys. Veterinarians recommend specific food, but the process of changing the diet is long and complex, as explained by Ioana Mocanu, Group Brand Manager Omnichannel Brands Purina Adriatic, Bulgaria and Romania, Nestlé.

How many cats, how many dogs do we have in or near the house, in Romania?

Romania has a significant inventory of pets, as estimates for 2025 indicate approximately 4.6 million cats and 4.1 million dogs, registered in official records. In fact, the dog and cat populations are much higher, if we consider stray animals and those in mountainous areas. The percentages reported for households show that approximately 49% of households have at least one cat and approximately 42% have at least one dog, placing Romania at the top of the EU countries in terms of the number of cats per household.

What do Romanians feed their pets?

As with humans, the health of our companions also passes through the stomach and depends on what they eat. We observe increased attention for: products with natural ingredients, as well as formulas adapted to special needs (allergies, sensitivities, age). Also, transparency regarding ingredients, as well as care for the environment through the transition to recyclable packaging, are becoming purchasing criteria for owners. Consumers are increasingly looking for quality and responsibility.

The specific food production process ensures that raw materials are carefully selected for their contribution to the nutritional and qualitative value of the finished product, and product batches are delivered from the factory only after meeting all food safety criteria and quality checks. The significant increase in the percentage of animals fed this way in recent years suggests the significant growth potential of the category, as well as educational efforts about the benefits of complete and balanced nutrition.

What role do veterinarians play in this change?

Nearly 2,000 veterinarians work with PURINA®, one of the world’s largest cat and dog food manufacturers, owned by Nestlé, forming one of the largest networks working together for the health and well-being of pets in Romania.

Collaboration with veterinarians is a main pillar of our philosophy. The innovation and research process at Purina includes internal research teams, nutrition centers and collaborations with veterinarians and clinics to develop new products and nutritional solutions for different sensitivities and pathologies, as well as tolerance, acceptability and nutritional efficiency studies.

In practice, this means clinical consultations for formulations, controlled studies (trials), post-launch clinical feedback and educational programs for veterinarians. These collaborations ensure that recipes meet both nutritional and medical needs (e.g. diets for renal failure, dermatological or digestive conditions). In addition to innovation and research at an international level, through local collaboration with nearly 2,000 veterinarians, we work daily to develop an ecosystem that focuses on the needs of the pet, by promoting prevention and high-quality nutrition as the first step to a longer and healthier life.

What initiatives does Purina have, both on the product and education side?

At Purina, we believe that pets are part of the family, and Purina supports the special bond between people and their animals, as well as emphasizing our commitment to their well-being – through quality nutrition, but also through social and educational programs, so that as many families in Romania can enjoy healthy and happy pets.

Beyond advanced nutrition, PURINA® also invests in social responsibility initiatives: supporting the adoption of stray animals, supporting local NGOs and running education programs for children and families on how to care for animals responsibly.

PURINA® also contributes to the development and strengthening of the pet lover community in Romania. The PURINA® Better Together program provides support and resources to help pet owners provide their pets with adequate and healthy nutrition, promote physical activity and encourage responsible pet adoption.

The bond between pets and people is unique and knowing the emotional benefits, Nestlé Romania implemented the Pets at Work project in 2022, which offers employees the opportunity to bring their dogs to the office. PURINA® encourages any company that wishes to adopt this program and can provide the rules of the initiative (details).

The full “menu”

The PURINA® portfolio is diversified and provides optimal food for dogs and cats with brands such as PRO PLAN®, PRO PLAN® Veterinary Diets, Cat & Dog CHOW®, Gourmet®, Felix®, ONE®, Friskies® and Darling®. For over 125 years, PURINA® has used its expertise to offer products adapted to specific nutritional needs depending on size, age or other medical particularities. The PRO PLAN® Veterinary Diets range (details) helps manage medical conditions, leveraging the power of science and the latest research in the field of nutrition to offer innovative formulas, such as the product addressed to neurological conditions in dogs, unique in Romania.

Learn more about PURINA® Romania.