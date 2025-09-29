Drone debris found near Şontea Nouă Canal in Danube Delta alert
Drone debris was found on Monday in the Şontea Nouă Canal area, Tulcea County. The alert was raised by locals who called 112. A joint team from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), and the Border Police is continuing on-site investigations.
Residents of Tulcea County reported seeing drone fragments near the Şontea Nouă Canal in the Danube Delta. Romanian Army units were dispatched and discovered several metal pieces.
“The Ministry of National Defense was informed today, September 29, that fragments of a drone were reported via a 112 call in the Şontea Nouă Canal area, Tulcea County,” MApN stated.
The fragments will be examined by specialists to determine whether they come from drones used in the war in Ukraine. A joint team of experts from the Ministry of National Defense, SRI, and the Border Police continues investigations at the site.
There have been at least 20 cases of Russian drones falling on Romanian territory. Earlier this month, drone fragments were found on Vadu Beach in Constanța during a cleanup operation.
