Drops – a Kahoot! Company Adds Romanian Language Course to its Offerings & Extends Refugee Programme

Drops – a Kahoot! Company, a leading language learning app, announces the addition of Romanian language and course to its platform. The app now offers courses in all 5 main Romance languages, making it the perfect choice for Valentine’s Day.

The new Romanian language course will provide users with a comprehensive introduction to the language and over 40 topics that range from

beginner to advanced words and phrases. The topics are designed to cater to a wide range of users, from those who are just starting to learn

Romanian to those who want to take their language skills to the next level.

Supporting Ukrainian Refugees in Romania

In the last year, over 98,000 Ukrainians have fled Romania. Part of Drops’ vision in creating this course was to continue their support of Ukrainian refugees by helping them feel more at ease in their new surroundings. We hope this course will not only help refugees but also help Romanians access the Ukrainian course as well.

Last year, over 185,000 free Premium subscriptions were given out to Ukrainian refugees across the world – sparking the start of the Drops

Refugee programme. As the war continues, memberships are still being offered to those who need it, and previous memberships that were given out will be extended, to ensure that those displaced are at ease with their new surroundings, without the barrier of language.

“We are thrilled to add Romanian to our offerings, and provide our users with the opportunity to learn a language spoken by nearly 30 million people worldwide,” said Frederik Cordes, CPO & GM of Drops. “We believe that language learning should be accessible, fun and engaging, and this latest addition to our app reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible language learning experience.”

Drops is available on the App Store and Google Play Store and offers courses in over 45 languages. The app uses a gamified approach to

language learning and is designed to help users reach their language learning goals in a short amount of time.

