Drugged cats rushed to a veterinary hospital in Bucharest

Two cats were taken to the hospital drugged. Their owner, an actress from Bucharest, took them to the Emergency Room of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine after they started feeling unwell. An employee immediately called the police.

The cats’ female owner stated during the hearings that she had found an envelope with a white powder in the club, taken it home and left it unattended.



Most likely, the two cats then licked the envelope and ingested the substance. The doctor on duty stated that the two cats had all the symptoms of drug use – dilated pupils and increased blood pressure.

The police have now opened an investigation. Investigators want to see where these drugs came from, but also what kind of prohibited substance the cats consumed. Hotnews sources said the drug was cocaine.

“The police officers from the sub-unit who went to the scene contacted the doctor on duty, who communicated that both animals had been given medical care. From the checks carried out so far, it has been established that the cats belong to one of the two people and it is possible that they ingested a white substance from a sachet that the people found in a club and left in their home unattended. The case is to be taken over by the police officers of the Animal Protection Service for further investigations and establishing the factual situation,” the Capital Police state.