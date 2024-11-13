Drugged cats rushed to a veterinary hospital in Bucharest
Two cats were taken to the hospital drugged. Their owner, an actress from Bucharest, took them to the Emergency Room of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine after they started feeling unwell. An employee immediately called the police.
The cats’ female owner stated during the hearings that she had found an envelope with a white powder in the club, taken it home and left it unattended.
Most likely, the two cats then licked the envelope and ingested the substance. The doctor on duty stated that the two cats had all the symptoms of drug use – dilated pupils and increased blood pressure.
The police have now opened an investigation. Investigators want to see where these drugs came from, but also what kind of prohibited substance the cats consumed. Hotnews sources said the drug was cocaine.
