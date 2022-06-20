Drunk man from Suceava forgot where he put the hay he had picked and reported it as stolen

A man from the Fântâna Mare commune in Suceava county (northern Romania) called the police to report that more than 40 bales of straw had been stolen from him, which he had collected from a plot of land belonging to him. He later admitted that he was drunk and forgot where he left the hay.

The policemen from the Vadu Moldovei Section were notified by phone, last Friday, by a man from Fântâna Mare that on that day he went to a plot of land he owns to collect hay, and later, while he was gone to search a car for transport, the 46 bales of hay have disappeared, Monitorul de Suceava reports.

The police started the search that very evening, and on Saturday morning, during the patrol at Fântâna Mare, they identified, at a distance of approximately 500 meters, on a parallel ground, an approximately equal number of bales. The police called the applicant to the scene. The owner stated that the land also belonged to him and admitted he made a mistake due to the previous day’s alcohol consumption.

The police are to fine him for “alerting the public, specialized bodies to intervene in case of danger or law enforcement, by giving danger signals or, as the case may be, by requesting intervention on the spot, without good reason ”.