Each Romanian will have their own postal code

The current postal codes set according to locality and address will disappear and will be replaced by personal postal codes. So, every Romanian will have his own postal code, said Valentin Ștefan, the general director of the Romanian Post National Company.

“The modern postal service must have several elements. First, it must be fast. Second, it must be convenient. And, last but not least, it must be customized to people’s needs. I’ll tell you one more thing, we’re working on one zip code per person. If until now postal codes are divided geographically, by localities, or streets, or neighborhoods, we believe that it is time to take an important digital step and ensure that each person has his own postal code and regardless of where that person is, the postman can to find him and take the package to him, if he opts for this kind of delivery”, Ștefan told an interview with Radio Romania Actualitati.

He also announced that “a network of digital mailboxes will be implemented to allow people to benefit from product pick-up without depending on the post office’s schedule or postman’s schedule.”